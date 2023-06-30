The Philadelphia 76ers are playing with fire. This is after the Sixers opted not to give Tyrese Maxey a big-money extension this summer, and instead push back the new contract for another year. If you think about it, this is actually a pretty good move for Philly given how Maxey will still be a restricted free agent next season once his deal comes to an end. This only means that the Sixers will still be able to re-sign him by matching any offer out there in the market next summer.

According to ESPN's NBA guru Brian Windhorst, however, there could be method behind this madness. Windy pointed out that the Sixers could be angling for a blockbuster trade for Damian Lillard, with Maxey potentially being a key factor in the same:

“He could be a potential piece in a Dame Lillard trade,” Windhorst said. “… Tyrese Maxey is a very interesting piece amongst all [the other teams that have shown interest in Dame]. He stands out. He is a potential All-Star in that position.”

.@WindhorstESPN thinks the Sixers could add Tyrese Maxey in a potential trade for Dame Lillard 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mZoBz9mD2v — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 30, 2023

Windhorst did point out that in order for the Sixers to be in a considerable position to trade for Lillard, they will likely need to get more pieces in a separate James Harden trade. Combine those assets with Tyrese Maxey and Philly might have the best available trade package out there for Dame — under the assumption, of course, that the Blazers are actually going to negotiate.

Windhorst also revealed that in spite of all the noise, the Sixers are remaining calm. They could be on the brink of some major moves that will impact the future of the organization for the years to come, but the front office appears to have readied themselves for any and all eventualities:

“Philadelphia feels no pressure,” Windy said. “That is one thing that has come out. … Nowhere do I hear a quickened heart rate for Daryl Morey and the Sixers. I think they were prepared for drama here and they're ready to settle in and do something that will can their team in a good position for next season.”