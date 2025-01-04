Once again, the New Orleans Pelicans might blow up their roster amidst a 5-29 record. One of the notable, if not the most notable, name is Brandon Ingram, who has been linked to the San Antonio Spurs and the Detroit Pistons. ClutchPoints' insider Brett Siegel detailed why the Pistons and Spurs could go after Ingram.

“San Antonio has shown clear growth in (Victor) Wembanyama's second season, and the need for another go-to scoring option is apparent,” Siegel said. “By combining the salaries of Harrison Barnes and Zach Collins with some draft assets and maybe a young player like Sidy Cissoko, the Spurs could potentially get Ingram at a very low-risk, high-reward type of price.

“Then there are the Pistons, an organization that seems ready to go out and find another star player to pair with Cunningham. With Jaden Ivey out indefinitely after suffering a broken leg, the Pistons can be aggressive on the trade market to maintain their competitive position in the East standings. Ingram already has a relationship with Trajan Langdon, Detroit's president of basketball operations, and the Pelicans have held interest in Isaiah Stewart.”

Brandon Ingram could be traded to either the Spurs and Pistons

Both teams are young teams looking for that veteran scorer. Although the Spurs have Chris Paul running the point guard, they need that scoring forward. Devin Vassell has been nice, but someone Ingram's size could be what they need. It gives another scoring threat next to Wembanyama. Plus, they're on the fence about rebuilding and wanting to win. The Pelicans star could bridge that gap nicely.

Going to the Pistons, they could use another scoring weapon after Jaden Ivey's likely season-ending injury. He showed true promise as a scorer, even hitting a game-winner. Still, it doesn't discount Ingram's impact. Plus, a veteran head coach like J.B. Bickerstaff could use a pro like Ingram. He's improved his playmaking and can still make tough shots on any given night.

It might be a matter of time before trades go down. Even Ingram has been involved in trade rumors with the Denver Nuggets. Furthermore, contending teams want him and will be willing to get him. After he declined a Pelicans extension this summer, it's clear that he wants to win.

No matter what, teams will call and inquire about Ingram's services. The losing ways will make it easier for teams to try and come up with a deal. If Ingram is dealt, teams will be getting an elite scorer with legitimate playmaking ability.