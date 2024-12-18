The Brandon Ingram trade rumors continue to swirl around him, and this time the Denver Nuggets. The New Orleans Pelicans forward has been involved in a variety of trade discussions, but this one with Denver is the newest of the bunch. After Ingram declined the Pelicans $50 million per season offer, his time in the city might be coming to a close.



SNY's Ian Begley reported from The Athletic that “Brandon Ingram is another player among the group on their radar. The clearest pathway for Denver to make a trade for a big scorer with a significant salary would be to include Michael Porter Jr. in the deal.”



Porter Jr. has three years and $114 million left on his contract. For the Nuggets to trade for Ingram, they'll need to include him in the deal. Still, Ingram is in the final year of his contract and could be an unrestricted free agent after the year. However, the Nuggets might need a secondary scorer as soon as possible.



Ingram is having a solid season thus far. He's averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He's also shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.4% from three while being the top-scoring option. Not to mention, Zion Williamson hasn't played a game for New Orleans this season. It's forcing much of the defensive game plan against Ingram. He's performing well, considering the circumstances.

Brandon Ingram's trade with the Pelicans and Nuggets could do wonders

On a team with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the former Duke basketball forward will thrive with the duo. After all, the Pelicans are rumored to likely trade Ingram rather than extend him. Although Murray is having a rough season, Jokic is playing at an MVP level. Not to mention, he's practically carrying the offense while playing an absurd amount of minutes.



While Christian Braun and others have stepped up, there's not that secondary to take pressure off of Jokic. It was supposed to be Murray, but after his struggles, Denver might want to pull the trigger on a potential deal. Someone like Ingram can unlock an interesting dynamic at the forward position.



His innate scoring ability, mixed with an improved playmaking ability, is essential for a top-tier offense. Plus, they can give the ball to Ingram late in games, in addition to Jokic. That two-man game is a scary thought for an opposing defense. With all that being said, it's only a rumor. The Nuggets are the No. 5 seed and are in a comfortable position. If they need to or desire to make a move, they have the pieces necessary.