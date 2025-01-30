As the Golden State Warriors have been rumored to be back involved in Jimmy Butler trade talks since the Miami Heat's asking price went down, there seem to be worries among Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr about his fit on the team, according to Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor.

“My league sources say Stephen Curry specifically has concerns over Jimmy Butler's fit in the locker room, and Steve Kerr shares those feelings,” O'Connor said. “Golden State's indecision about trading for Butler seems to be largely tied to Steph and Kerr's worry about personality fit there.”

With the recent antics of Butler on the Heat which has led him to be suspended three times in one month, there's no surprise there is some concern about how he would fare in another locker room. Butler has a track record of tipping the scale when he doesn't get his way, and the Warriors may want to avoid that altogether.

Will the Warriors trade for Jimmy Butler?

When it was rumored earlier in the season that Jimmy Butler wanted a trade, the Golden State Warriors were one of his preferred destinations. Though the Warriors may have had mutual interest, it was unlikely that they would trade for Butler, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“The main reason for this — Golden State doesn't see a path where surrendering valuable assets like Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga for Butler makes them any better now or in the near future,” Siegel wrote.

With the Heat potentially lowering their asking price after not getting the desired deal they initially wanted, the Warriors could probably get back into the talks and not have to offer much for him. At the same time, if Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr are unsure of Butler's fit, then there's a good chance that it won't happen unless they have a change of heart.