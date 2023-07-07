After trading for Bradley Beal, the Phoenix Suns are focusing on ways to improve their bench. Following his release from the Orlando Magic, Bol Bol could be the Suns' latest backup target.

The Suns are said to have a level of interest in signing Bol, via NBA reporter Marc Stein. After waiving Isiah Todd – who they recently acquired in a trade – Phoenix has a roster spot available for a potential Bol signing.

Orlando waived him after spending just one year on the team. Despite carrying just a $2.2 million contract, no team claimed him off of waivers. Now a free agent, the Suns have definite interest in the 7'2″ center.

Bol appeared in 70 games with the Magic this past season, averaging 21.5 minutes per game. He averaged 9.1 rebounds, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. With a rise of minutes, Bol set new career-highs in all three categories.

With the Suns trading for Beal, Phoenix is going all in on their big three, which also includes Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. However, it costs a lot to retain all three superstar players. The Suns have worked all offseason to find the most value for their bench and to get the most bang for their buck.

Signing Bol Bol would give the Suns another center option on the cheap. While he has failed to truly stick in the NBA, Bol is coming off of a career year. While he won't catch as many eyes as Beal, KD or Booker, Bol would be a sensible bench addition for Suns team looking to make a NBA Finals run.