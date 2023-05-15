Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award honors one of the greatest to ever do it who proved to be a pioneer off the court. And in its third year in existence, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul are among the finalists.

More info from Chris Haynes:

“Warriors star Stephen Curry, Suns star Chris Paul, Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr., Spurs guard Tre Jones and Celtics forward Grant Williams have been selected as the five finalists for 2022-23 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award.”

Grant Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr, and Tre Jones are the other candidates to win the prestigious award. As noted, the winner gets to donate $100,000 to their donation of choice.

Stephen Curry has always had his hands in social justice matters. He’s close friends with President Obama and served as the co-chair of former First Lady Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative, helping drive voting for the mid-term elections. Steph also sat down with President Biden after the Warriors’ White House visit last year following their NBA title, discussing how to improve community safety in the country.

Paul meanwhile is a huge contributor in HBCU sports, even graduating from Winston-Salem State University in 2022. He’s helped countless students pay for their schooling along with handing out numerous scholarships.

Jackson Jr has helped local Memphis schools pay for supplies and upgrades. Jones has done the same in San Antonio. Williams is also a contributor in the Boston community when it comes to helping children of all ages.

The winner will be announced during the Conference Finals, with Stephen Curry and Chris Paul of course the biggest names. Reggie Bullock took home the award last year.