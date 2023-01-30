The interest in Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby is seemingly growing as the NBA trade deadline gets nearer. Apart from the New York Knicks, another potential suitor for Anunoby has come out to the surface in the form of the Phoenix Suns (h/t Shams Charania of The Athletic).

“The Knicks and Suns are among the interested suitors in Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby, sources say. New York has shown a willingness to offer multiple first-round picks for Anunoby, according to those sources. The Suns, meanwhile, have control of all of their first-round picks — eight in total —through 2030. SNY first reported the Knicks’ interest last week.”

OG Anunoby can be a massive get for a team like the Knicks or the Suns, with both teams looking to make the playoffs and have a deep run in it. As a two-way forward who can drain threes consistently and take on defensively the most dangerous perimeter weapon of other teams, carving out a role with a new team isn’t going to be a difficult endeavor for Anunoby. Plus, the 25-year-old Anunoby isn’t just going to be a rental for this season.

The former Indiana Hoosier still has at least one more season left of team control after the 2022-23 campaign. Anunoby signed a four-year extension with the Raptors back in 2020, with the final year of that deal (2024-25) being a player option worth $19.92 million. The Suns already have Mikal Bridges who’s a defensive lockdown artist in his own right, so having Anunoby can make Phoenix’s defense even stouter. Anunoby leads the Raptors this season with a 1.9 defensive win shares.