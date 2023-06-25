The Phoenix Suns have already made their 2023 offseason a huge one by trading for Bradley Beal. But they’re not done yet. They have their eyes on another pricey veteran: Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris. Interestingly, it might be similarly hard to pry the 30-year-old forward out of Philly as it was to land Beal.

The Suns are one of at least six teams to inquire about Harris, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. However, the Sixers don’t sound willing to play ball on figuring out a trade that makes sense for them. They don’t want Deandre Ayton or any of the other remaining role players Phoenix has.

“A source said the Suns want Harris to play alongside Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal,” writes Pompey. “And they want to acquire him before the start of free agency on June 30 because of possible second apron ramifications…The Sixers also don’t have any interest in any of the players the Suns would make available. So Phoenix wants the Sixers to get a third team involved to facilitate the deal, according to a source. However, the Sixers are unwilling to do so.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Harris has been a solid player for the Sixers, though he has not lived up to the expectations that came with the maximum contract he signed in 2019. Last season, he averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from deep. He plays solid defense and has been a superb presence in the locker room, though his reluctance to bomb away from beyond the arc can be detrimental.

The major obstacle in the Suns' way is that they are hugely limited in what they can trade for Harris. Ayton is their last big trade chip and the Sixers have no interest in adding him to Joel Embiid's supporting cast. Pompey confirms what is a relatively obvious stance that Philly doesn’t want such a pricey center around their franchise big man. Overall, the Sixers don’t want to trade Harris unless it's a home run of a trade.

The trade market for Ayton has gone down, making a three-team trade harder to come by. Two key potential suitors have already made moves for big men, as the Dallas Mavericks drafted Duke center Dereck Lively II and the Boston Celtics traded for Kristaps Porzingis. Phoenix will have to work overtime if they want to land Harris.