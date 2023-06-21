The Phoenix Suns have gotten plenty of trade calls for Deandre Ayton, but unfortunately for them, it looks like none of the offers they got reflect their valuation of the big man.

With that said, the Suns might end up keeping Ayton instead of trading him for less value. According to the latest rumors, that remains a possibility for Phoenix since they are not getting the proper market value for Ayton, per John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

“I think there's a really good chance Deandre Ayton ends up staying with the Phoenix Suns,” Gambadoro shared on the Burns and Gambo Show.

It will be interesting to see what the Suns end up doing with Deandre Ayton. They are really lacking depth after trading for Bradley Beal, and in order to fill those needs while still managing their finances, they would need to move Ayton.

The Suns already have $161.5 million committed to just the foursome of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Beal and Ayton. That is really close to the luxury tax threshold of $165 million, and the team might end up going over the second luxury tax apron ($17.5 million above the luxury tax threshold) if they don't trade their big man who is set to earn $32.4 million in 2023-24.

Unfortunately for the Suns, in order to move Ayton, they might need to accept a lesser return for him than what they hope to get. After all, his value is at an all-time low following his playoff struggles with Phoenix. The fact that they haven't gotten an offer matching how they value Ayton already speaks volumes about how the market feels about him.