The buyout market has essentially dried up, although there could still be some movement across the NBA. One player drawing some interest is New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose, The veteran point guard has fallen completely out of the rotation in New York, but the Phoenix Suns are one team who are monitoring his availability, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

“…The Phoenix Suns are now surveying the market for another ball-handler to assist Chris Paul and Cameron Payne, league sources tell Bleacher Report. The buyout market is relatively bare at the point guard position at the moment. However, there is a primary candidate the team is monitoring, according to sources: New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose.”

Rose is still under contract with the Knicks, although a buyout is an option after they failed to find a trade partner. Rose has not played since January 1, and even when he was on the court, he averaged just 5.8 PPG in limited minutes.

The Suns have Chris Paul and Cameron Johnson, but with the addition of Kevin Durant, they are doing whatever it takes to put together a championship-caliber roster. While Derrick Rose isn’t the player he once was, he could provide Phoenix with some veteran leadership on the court and in the locker room.

Rose is earning $14.5 million this season and it remains to be seen whether or not the Knicks are planning to buy him out or not. If they do, the Suns should emerge as a favorite to land him, and the Milwaukee Bucks also recently had interest in the former MVP.