New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has eliminated several players from the rotation this season. That list includes former MVP Derrick Rose, who happens to be one of Thibs’ favorite players. The team just hasn’t been able to find minutes for him with the emergence of young players like Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes and according to Marc Stein, NY is still willing to trade the point guard at the February 9th deadline. But, only on one condition.

“Sources say that New York is open to finding a new home via trade for former MVP Derrick Rose but only if it can, as one insider put it, ‘do right by’ the longtime Thibodeau favorite,” Stein reported.

Basically, the Knicks want to make sure Rose goes to a new team where he actually has a consistent role in the rotation. With veteran experience and still the ability to score the rock at a high level, Rose could be a nice addition to a variety of organizations.

The Chicago native has made just 26 appearances in 2022-23 for New York, last playing on December 31st. He’s averaging 5.8 points in 12.9 minutes per night. It’s understandable why the Knicks are prioritizing their young guns, but it does feel like a waste to have a guy like D-Rose just riding the pine each and every night. Hopefully, New York can find a favorable situation for the 34-year-old. He’s clearly got something left in the tank. Immanuel Quickley’s name has also popped up in trade conversations, but the Knicks are hellbent on keeping the promising guard.