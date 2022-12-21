By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The New York Knicks are on an absolute tear. It’s come with Derrick Rose finding himself as the odd man out of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation.

Rose has played just once in the eight-game winning streak that the Knicks are on, coming off the bench for three minutes of garbage time in their 23-point clobbering of the Chicago Bulls. His spot in the rotation was ceded to second-year guard Miles McBride, who’s been a positive force off the bench for New York.

Given Rose’s unmistakable bond with Thibodeau throughout both of their careers, it’s surprising, to say the least. But Rose he’s taken it all in stride and is simply just happy to still be here, via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

“I’ve learned a simple lesson: Still being here,” Derrick Rose told The Athletic. “For one, I’m very appreciative to understand my role. I’m not here for entitlement, I’m not here feeling like I need minutes or anything like that. I’m just here to win and try to help the young guys out. I never thought I’d be in this position. I never thought I’d be playing this many years.”

He also knows that just because he’s out of the Knicks rotation now, doesn’t mean Tom Thibodeau won’t call upon him later on in the season – or even potentially in postseason play. To him, it could be a blessing in disguise to keep his 34-year-old body fresh.

“I’m waiting for my chance, for sure, but I can’t complain. Being in this position. I’m taking advantage of it. I’m looking at it where I’m saving my body, and you never know in the playoffs when I could be used.”

It’s all good vibes for the New York Knicks right now and Derrick Rose isn’t complaining.