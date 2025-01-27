In the lead-up to the 2025 NBA trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers must pick a direction. If they choose to be sellers, they have some players that other teams are taking an interest in.

The Sixers prefer not to tank the rest of the season but might be left with no other choice given their poor record and injury issues. However, they have some players on expiring contracts that opposing teams seemingly want to trade for. Given their minuscule odds of making a playoff run, trading them is for the best.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, opposing teams are interested in Guerschon Yabusele and Eric Gordon.

Stein writes the following: “League sources say that Philadelphia has already received multiple trade offers from playoff-bound teams for Yabusele, who has been an effective addition to the Sixers' frontcourt after his strong play in the Olympics for the silver-medal-winning hosts. Word is there has likewise been trade interest registered in veteran guard Eric Gordon, who is shooting nearly 50% from 3-point range in 14 games in January.”

Yabusele would be a great addition for just about whoever wants him. He's proven to be a very solid three-point shooter who can put the ball on the deck and play multiple positions. The 76ers could get a valuable return for him.

Gordon might make for a decent buy-low candidate in the right situation. The Sixers probably won’t get any significant draft picks offered in exchange for him but getting anything for the veteran sharpshooter would be good business.

Stein adds that the 76ers “want to gauge results over the next week-plus before firming up their trade deadline approach.” At this point in the season, it's pretty clear that making the playoffs is an uphill battle. Nonetheless, the team wants to be as competitive as possible.