The Miami Heat are continuing to work on a trade to acquire Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers, but there is one thing that seems to be a hangup with a third team being involved, according to Greg Sylvander of Five on the Floor.

At least one challenge in negotiations has been the fact that the Brooklyn Nets want to offload Ben Simmons as part of the deal, and no team is particularly interested in taking him, according to Sylvander.

The Nets took Ben Simmons in the trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons' contract is viewed as one of the worst in the NBA. If the Heat are desperate enough to land Damian Lillard, they might be incentivized to take Simmons' contract in the deal.

The talk about a potential Lillard trade to the Heat has involved the possibility of a third team. The Nets have been mentioned as a potential destination for Lillard as well, but it appears the Heat are trying to get them involved as a third team.

A trade would likely involve Tyler Herro being sent to the third team, and that third team sending assets to Portland.

It will be interesting to see where Lillard ends up. We know his desired destination is the Miami Heat. However, it has been reported that the Trail Blazers will not simply send him to Miami just to fulfill his request, and that they will look for the best deal to help the team in the future.