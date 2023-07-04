Damian Lillard wants to be traded only to the Miami Heat, which isn't really ideal for the Portland Trail Blazers star since they are losing all the leverage they have in trade talks. Fortunately for them, there have reportedly been multiple trade scenarios from Miami where the Rip City franchise would be able to acquire multiple first round picks.

There have been concerns about what and how much the Blazers can get for Lillard considering his unwavering stance to only join the Heat. It has caused other interested teams to hesitate due to the fear of having a standoff if they are able to pull off a trade for him. Now according to the latest reports, Miami is exploring a couple of three or four-team deals in order to get Lillard and convince Portland to do it, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“Damian Lillard only wants to play for the Miami Heat … I'm told there are three- or four-team scenarios in a potential deal with the Heat that would potentially net the Blazers several first-round draft picks,” Charania explained, via The Rally.

The Heat are said to be ready to part ways with anyone on their roster not named Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in any deal for Damian Lillard. Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson have been mentioned as the likely trade candidates from Miami, though it's clear Portland would want more if they are to deal their franchise player.

A trade with multiple teams could certainly work since it will allow the Blazers to obtain more picks while also avoiding getting players that they don't want.

It remains to be seen how the Blazers and Heat will proceed, though it might take some time before a deal actually happens.