The Utah Jazz are among the teams to watch out for ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, which hits at 3 pm ET this coming Thursday. In a recent piece by Shams Charania of The Athletic, it’s revealed that Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt has the biggest potential to get moved.

“Of the players currently on the Jazz, Vanderbilt seems the most likely to be moved between now and Thursday, sources say. The Jazz value him. But, in Utah’s system, Vanderbilt is a center, and rookie Walker Kessler has emerged and made it impossible for the franchise to keep the rookie off the floor.”

At just 23 years old and as a controllable asset for at least one more season, Vanderbilt is said to be generating considerable attention from other teams. The Jazz might also just be sitting on those offers now before making a decision on which offer would net them a better haul.

“For example, sources say, the Jazz have an offer for Vanderbilt from a Western Conference team that would net them multiple second round picks. Would the Jazz want to take that offer? Or see if they can find a first for the forward who has spent much of his time with the Jazz in head coach Will Hardy’s starting lineup?”

So far in the 2022-23 NBA season, Vanderbilt is averaging 8.3 points on 55.6 percent shooting from the field with a 58.7 effective field goal percentage, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists across 52 games for the Jazz.

Traded to Utah by the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the blockbuster Rudy Gobert swap, Vanderbilt’s current contract will not expire until the end of the 2023-24 season.