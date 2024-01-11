What could a Zach LaVine trade look like for the Kings?

The NBA Trade Deadline is just about one month away on Feb. 8 and the trade winds have certainly been blowing. One of the players whose name has come up in trade rumors is Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine. The Bulls got off to a slow start to the season and LaVine's name started coming up in trade rumors. One of the teams reportedly linked to LaVine is the Sacramento Kings. In a potential trade between the Kings and Bulls, Kevin Huerter is a player that the Bulls would have interest in as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com

Scotto reports that, “There had also been some Zach LaVine chatter a little bit earlier in the season. I had heard the two names that came up there from Sacramento during trade conversations were Kevin Huerter and Harrison Barnes. From Chicago's side, there is a level of interest in Huerter for sure. . .He's a player that they've liked.”

Scotto was joined by James Ham of The Kings Beat on this episode of the Hoophype Podcast. Regarding a potential Zach LaVine to the Kings trade, Ham reported that, “I know that there is a lot of chatter around him wanting to play in Sacramento that he would love to play with De'Aaron Fox.”

A potential De'Aaron Fox and Zach LaVine duo in he backcourt would be an intriguing pairing. The Kings are a team that could benefit from the NBA Trade Deadline as they look to keep afloat in the Western Conference standings.