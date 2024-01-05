All 30 teams across the NBA have at least one player that could be dealt ahead of the trade deadline.

It will not be long until all 30 front offices across the league begin scrambling. Trade season has already begun and with the NBA trade deadline less than five weeks away, let the rumors and speculation begin!

The Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks have already made headlines with their trade involving OG Anunoby before 2024 began. RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley now find themselves in Toronto as a result. Although Anunoby was one of the bigger names expected to hit the trade market this season, the Raptors and Knicks may not be done making moves just yet.

Plenty of other big names and star players are already hearing their names thrown around — Pascal Siakam, Zach LaVine, and Kyle Kuzma to name a few. As is the case with every trade deadline, you just never know which players will be on the move or become available heading into February. There are many surprises every single season, which is why it's worth taking a look at all 30 teams and what their roster looks like.

Aside from the generic conversation surrounding which players could be on the move, some of which are highlighted, this list including every team in the NBA is supposed to break down a player on every roster that holds value. Essentially, which players from which teams could wind up being their organization's path to making a beneficial deal at the trade deadline?

This is the question we tried to answer for all 30 teams.

Atlanta Hawks – Dejounte Murray

It is beginning to look more and more likely that the Atlanta Hawks explore trade opportunities involving Dejounte Murray ahead of the trade deadline. After recently signing a new contract with the team, Murray can't be dealt until after January 9, which is right around the corner. Averaging 20.6 points and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 38.3 percent from the floor, Murray is the perfect combo guard for any contending team that is looking for backcourt depth. Keep an eye on the New York Knicks' pursuit of the Hawks guard, especially since he seems to be their top target after trading for OG Anunoby.

Boston Celtics – Payton Pritchard

The Boston Celtics don't have much wiggle room when it comes to cap space and the trade deadline with their starting lineup making over $150 million combined this season. Although it will be tough to do, the Celtics are still looking for ways to improve their roster. If they don't want to trade Al Horford, then Payton Pritchard becomes the next likely player to hear his name come up in trade rumors should Boston entertain the idea of being buyers at the deadline. Pritchard recently signed a new deal and is under contract with Boston through the 2027-28 season. Do not expect Boston to part ways with any of their core players.

Brooklyn Nets – Dorian Finney-Smith

What the Brooklyn Nets decide to do with their roster will impact the NBA trade deadline. This team has struggled in recent weeks and it is likely that they will explore opportunities to move some of their veteran players for value. Dorian Finney-Smith has been pursued by various playoff-level teams since the trade deadline last season and is very obtainable with his $13.9 million contract this season. A 3-and-D player on the wing, Finney-Smith will draw attention once more if the Nets express interest in parting ways with him.

Charlotte Hornets – Gordon Hayward

There is no reason for the Charlotte Hornets to wait around in order to get LaMelo Ball more help. Now in the final year of his contract, Gordon Hayward has suddenly become an interesting name on the trade market. Hayward's $30 million contract slot is the best way for the Hornets to attempt and bring in more talent. Whether or not they could find a team interested in the veteran forward remains a roadblock, especially given his injury concerns through the years. Miles Bridges is another name to keep track of in Charlotte since he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Chicago Bulls – Alex Caruso

Will it be Zach LaVine or DeMar DeRozan that teams pursue at the NBA trade deadline? Perhaps Alex Caruso is the player on the Chicago Bulls' roster that will generate the most interest. Caruso, who is known for his defensive prowess, is one of the better role players that teams are monitoring right now. In his seventh NBA season, third with the Bulls, Caruso has averaged 10.0 points per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the floor and 42.6 percent from three-point range, all of which are career-highs. While there is known interest in Caruso around the league, the Bulls have said in the past that they have no interest of giving him up.

Cleveland Cavaliers – Caris LeVert

The Cleveland Cavaliers are not going to be looking to move on from Donovan Mitchell. It's also very unlikely that they deal Jarrett Allen. With minimal ways to navigate the financial aspects of a potential trade, the next best options for Cleveland to possibly make available are Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro. LeVert has always been a reliable offensive weapon and would provide a lot of upside on offense to a team lacking bench scoring. However, the Cavs seem to be at peace with the way their roster is constructed right now, so it's hard to see them moving on from anyone.

Dallas Mavericks – Tim Hardaway Jr.

Adding more talent around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving seems to be at the forefront the Dallas Mavericks' NBA trade deadline plans. The problem with the Mavs is that they do not have much to offer up seeing as they have always turned away from teams interested in Josh Green. Tim Hardaway Jr. is this team's best trade asset right now and his $17.8 million contract gives the Mavs the ability to bring in another impactful player to be their No. 3 option. Only owning four future first-round picks, Dallas may have a hard time finding a suitable upgrade for their roster.

Denver Nuggets – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

It would come as a complete shock to everyone around the league if the Denver Nuggets made a big roster change. While it is not going to happen, trading Kentavious Caldwell-Pope allows the Nuggets to explore the trade market, especially since he owns the most movable contract on the team. A three-point specialist with championship experience becoming available would gain the attention of several teams around the league.

Detroit Pistons – Bojan Bogdanovic

The Detroit Pistons have won three games this season, yet they want to be buyers at the trade deadline? For years, the Pistons have been a wild card at the trade deadline due to their inability to part ways with some of their better talents. This was the case with Jerami Grant before he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers and this remains the case with veteran shooter Bojan Bogdanovic. In fact, the Pistons are only willing to part ways with Bogdanovic if they can receive a large offer, per The Athletic's Fred Katz. A lot of teams want him, but it doesn't seem as if the Pistons are ready to part with Bogdanovic just yet.

Golden State Warriors – Chris Paul

It is time for the Golden State Warriors to make some sort of move. Jonathan Kuminga ia reportedly unhappy, Moses Moody isn't receiving playing time, and the Warriors remain below .500 on the season after a horrendous loss at home to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. Even though Kuminga and Moody are better trade assets for the Warriors, Chris Paul is the key to this team being able to upgrade their roster. Paul is making $30 million this season and occupies a contract slot the Warriors could use on another significant talent. The future Hall of Famer has not been the best fit for Golden State and is on a very favorable contract since he can be waived in the offseason and free up over $30 million in cap space.

Houston Rockets – Jalen Green

At this time, it is unlikely that the Houston Rockets look to part ways with any of their young core. Victor Oladipo, who is making $9.4 million, is the contract that the organization would like to move in order to add another talent. Nonetheless, Jalen Green is the player who can bring the best return to the Rockets. Green's role has changed with the arrival of Fred VanVleet and has yet to really cement himself as a star in his third season. There are definitely teams out there that would be willing to give up a lot for a player like Green.

Indiana Pacers – Buddy Hield

Keep an eye on the Indiana Pacers being big buyers at the NBA trade deadline. With interest in forwards such as Kyle Kuzma and Pascal Siakam, the Pacers are going to have to find a way to move some salaries. Set to become a free agent, Buddy Hield is the most likely player to be included in any big trade for Indiana. The sharpshooter is making just over $19 million and was rumored to be on the trade block entering the season. Moving Hield for a big name wouldn't negatively impact the Pacers whatsoever.

Los Angeles Clippers – Norman Powell

Already trading for James Harden early on in the season, a big move is not expected from the Los Angeles Clippers at the trade deadline. Should they look to make any move, either veteran forward PJ Tucker or Norman Powell could be leveraged, especially since Powell has always been a reliable scorer in or out of the starting rotation. The Clippers are rolling right now and have suddenly become one of the best teams in the Western Conference, making it unwise for them to move a player of Powell's caliber.

Los Angeles Lakers – Austin Reaves

Much like the Warriors, it appears as if change could be coming for the Los Angeles Lakers. Since winning the in-season tournament, the Lakers have fallen off with production outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis being stagnant. Although they would probably look to move D'Angelo Russell and/or Rui Hachimura first, Austin Reaves is the Lakers' best trade asset. Reaves can make an impact on both ends of the court and has proven to be a reliable secondary option alongside superstar talents. Teams the Lakers look to deal with will absolutely inquire about Reaves and his availability, which will play a factor in what trades become available for this team.

Memphis Grizzlies – Luke Kennard

General Manager Zach Kleiman and the Memphis Grizzlies front office are always looking for ways to improve their roster. Heading into the NBA trade deadline, the Grizzlies are going to be seeking ways to try and steer what has been a mess of a season in the right direction. This could lead to both Steven Adams and Luke Kennard being dealt, especially if the Grizzlies pursue one of the better names on the market. Kennard, who is known for his three-point shooting abilities, is making $14.7 million this season and has a team option on his contract for next year. His salary is significant if the Grizzlies want to add talent this season.

Miami Heat – Kyle Lowry

The Miami Heat are not going to be giving up Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo anytime soon. It remains unlikely that Tyler Herro is dealt given how the organization views him as a focal point. This leaves Kyle Lowry as the only means for the Heat to pull off a trade at the deadline, especially seeing as he is in the final year of his contract on an expiring near $30 million deal. For example, should the Heat explore trades with the Bulls for a player like Zach LaVine, Lowry's contract would be the matching salary spot Miami needs. Bringing in another experienced player who can bring more contributions on offense could be the best move for the Heat to make in order to have a shot at being championship contenders again.

Milwaukee Bucks – Bobby Portis

Bobby Portis is beloved by the Milwaukee Bucks and their fans. As a result, his status with the team seems to be secure. The Bucks really shouldn't have a reason to approach the NBA trade deadline with aggression. If they do want to make a move and try to add another scoring weapon, Portis' contract would be the one that stands out given the impact he could make in the frontcourt for another team.

Minnesota Timberwolves – Kyle Anderson

Currently at the top of the Western Conference standings, why would the Minnesota Timberwolves want to make a change? Every team in the league always evaluates their roster and their future at the NBA trade deadline. As a result, we should expect nothing less from the Timberwolves, who will see that Kyle Anderson is in the final year of his contract and ask themselves if there is a better player out there that improves their championship odds in place of Anderson. If the answer is yes, then the Wolves shouldn't have a hard time finding a team that is interested in a two-month rental of Anderson before he hits free agency.

New Orleans Pelicans – Jonas Valanciunas

Will the New Orleans Pelicans look to find a new center by shipping Jonas Valanciunas somewhere else? There is really no need for the Pelicans to make this kind of move in the middle of the season seeing as they have been one of the better teams in the West when fully healthy. At the same time, the Pels showed interest in Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen and Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart over the summer. Valanciunas is making $15.4 million in the final year of his contract.

New York Knicks – Evan Fournier

The New York Knicks are actively looking to move Evan Fournier before the NBA trade deadline. This has been known around the league for quite some time. After acquiring OG Anunoby, the Knicks could package Fournier with other assets to bring in yet another impactful player. The Knicks are going to be buyers at the trade deadline and may just wind up being one of the biggest winners of the trade season.

Oklahoma City Thunder – Josh Giddey

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a serious MVP candidate, Chet Holmgren is the favorite for Rookie of the Year, and the Oklahoma City Thunder are rolling right now. Should general manager Sam Presti go all in and bring in a star from another team to try and make what would be the most unexpected championship push? Davis Bertans' $17 million contract would obviously be on the move in this scenario and Josh Giddey would have to be the intriguing player attached to a deal. Giddey's production to the Thunder can be replicated and he could wind up being the perfect facilitator for another team in this league. On the flip side of things, looking at where the Thunder are at, there is no need for a trade at this time.

Orlando Magic – Jonathan Isaac

The Orlando Magic are another young team that has exceeded expectations this season. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have put the Magic in a position to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Adding a couple of difference makers at the NBA trade deadline could make sense for this team. Jonathan Isaac is their highest paid player and has never been able to stay healthy. Maybe he could bring some value to Orlando if traded to another team that is willing to take on his contract, one that can see him waived in the offseason as a result of his non-guaranteed clause. Defensively, Isaac could prove to be a solid rotational player for any team, including the Magic, if he can stay on the court.

Philadelphia 76ers – Tobias Harris

Many around the league are expectating the Philadelphia 76ers to search for backcourt talent at the trade deadline. With several veterans in the final year of their contracts, the Sixers have the ability to surround Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey with championship-caliber talent. Tobias Harris is one of these veterans in the final year of his contract, as Harris is making $39.2 million. That is a massive salary slot that the Sixers could utilize in a trade for a superstar talent. Harris has been productive out on the wing for Philadelphia this season, though, so the idea of trading him has likely declined since the start of the season.

Phoenix Suns – Grayson Allen

Supposed to be the best offensive team in the league this season, the Phoenix Suns rank outside the top 10 in offensive rating and are just 18-16 heading into Friday night's game against the Heat. Seeing as they have virtually no draft picks to deal and the core of their roster taking up all of their cap space, the only means the Suns have of making a trade is to feel out interest in Grayson Allen. His $8.9 million expiring contract could be a means to the Suns finding a more productive secondary talent, one that could improve their chances of winning a title.

Portland Trail Blazers – Jerami Grant

Once again, Jerami Grant is a name that has started to make its rounds ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Grant, who signed a five-year, $160 million contract extension with the Portland Trail Blazers this past offseason, has always been viewed as a terrific two-way wing. Portland is not going to be rising up the standings anytime soon and they are in the midst of what could be a lengthy rebuild. Capitalizing on Grant's high value right now would allow Portland to bring in draft picks and more youthful talents that they can build around moving forward. Grant is shooting a career-best 41.6 percent from three-point range this season.

Sacramento Kings – Kevin Huerter

After ending their long playoff drought last season, the Sacramento Kings have set the bar high for themselves in terms of playoff expectations. De'Aaron Fox is having the best season of his career, which is why it is time for them to try and capitalize on his value. Harrison Barnes is not an attractive trade asset for teams around the league and the Kings have no interest in giving up Keegan Murray. That makes Kevin Huerter their most tradable player. The sharpshooter has struggled this season, averaging just 9.9 points per game while shooting 33.9 percent from deep. Huerter has fallen out of the rotation and may already have one foot out the door in Sacramento.

San Antonio Spurs – Keldon Johnson

Why would the San Antonio Spurs want to trade Keldon Johnson? It is understandable that Victor Wembanyama is their focal point now, but Johnson averaged a career-best 22.0 points per game last season. Johnson can absolutely be a focal point next to Wemby moving forward, yet it seems like the Spurs are open to the idea of moving him for value. In the first year of a four-year, $74 million contract with a declining salary, Johnson is going to be on numerous team's radars over the next few weeks.

Toronto Raptors – Pascal Siakam

Each day that goes by, it begins to look more and more likely that Pascal Siakam's time with the Toronto Raptors is coming to an end. Siakam is the biggest name on the trade block right now and is in the final year of his contract. This seems like one of those scenarios where the highest bidder ends up with Siakam, especially since the Raptors are going through some type of retooling phase. Averaging over 20 points per game for the fifth consecutive season, Siakam is going to be an instant source of production and a focal point moving forward for whatever playoff-caliber team trades for him.

Utah Jazz – Jordan Clarkson

Everyone on the Utah Jazz seems to be available for the right price. The team would like to get out of John Collins' contract, but his $25 million price tag is a tough sell. It is unlikely the Jazz trade All-Star Lauri Markkanen, which is why Jordan Clarkson is the next player to discuss in trade talks. Clarkson can make an impact offensive in or out of the starting lineup and has quietly been one of the better secondary guards in the league through the years. Making $23.4 million this season, Clarkson has a two more years and about $28 million left on his contract, making him a favorable target for many teams. The Jazz could probably get a late first-round pick and a younger talent for Clarkson at the NBA trade deadline this year.

Washington Wizards – Kyle Kuzma

The Washington Wizards are expected to field offers for Kyle Kuzma at the trade deadline. In the midst of a career year, Kuzma can provide instant offensive value to any team willing to give up some draft picks for him. Recently signing a four-year, $90 million contract this past summer, Kuzma would also be a long-term investment. The Pacers, who have had their eyes on the Wizards forward dating back to the offseason, could wind up being his new team.