Some have an interesting perspective on D'Angelo Russell's struggles against the Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers have been heavily rumored as a trade destination for Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, with D'Angelo Russell being mentioned a lot as a piece going the other way. The Lakers' loss last month to the Bulls, along with Russell's 1-for-6 performance gives some worries that Russell's performance was due to facing the team that he is rumored to be traded to.

Because of Zach LaVine's $40 million salary for the Bulls, basically any version of a trade sending him to the Lakers would involve D'Angelo Russell's $17.3 million contract.

The Lakers have struggled mightily since winning the NBA In-Season Tournament, and acquiring LaVine could be what helps get them back on track. It would be a different kind of move compared to what got their season back on track last season, when they traded for depth rotational players that helped them get into the play-in tournament and all the way to the Western Conference Finals before losing to the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers are trying to take the next step and become NBA champions, but they have only taken steps backwards to this point this season. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis, there is still a possibility of building a championship team. It will be interesting to see if the Lakers front office believes LaVine could help them reach those heights, especially considering the noise that LaVine seemingly would like to end up in Los Angeles if he were traded from the Bulls.

Only time will tell if LaVine will eventually end up with the Lakers, but it seems that is where he would like to be. It might be wise for the Lakers to make that move and give LeBron James and Anthony Davis some more help, and it would likely come at the cost of giving up Russell.