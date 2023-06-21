The Boston Celtics are hitting the trade market hard, but that doesn't mean they're giving up on the 2023 NBA Draft.

Although the C's have just one second-round draft pick for Thursday night, they're reportedly trying to jump up to the first round. They currently hold the No. 35 pick, however, they could move up to potentially target two impressive draft prospects, per NBA insider Sean Deveney.

Assuming forward Grant Williams leaves once he becomes a restricted free agent, Boston will need a replacement. According to Deveney, a possible fill-in could be UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. or Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

The Celtics have already had some interest in Jaquez, as the 22-year-old was initially projected as a late first-round pick. The former Bruin had a lengthy and impressive college career that saw him dominate the glass at 6-foot-6. In his final season, he averaged 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 17.8 points per game.

Prosper is a Marquette standout who had a breakout 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-8 Golden Eagle put up 12.5 points per outing and helped his school capture its first Big East tournament championship. While he wasn't a highly-touted prospect a few years ago, he's on a lot of draft boards this year and he even worked out with the Celtics on Wednesday, per Deveney.

“Great organization, great history. I had a really good time there,” Prosper said.

While it isn't a certainty that Williams is leaving Boston, it seems a lot more likely given Boston's potential blockbuster trade. The Celtics are in strong talks to acquire All-Star Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards.

Breaking: Celtics, Wizards, Clippers are closing in on a trade sending Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Malcolm Brogdon to L.A., and Marcus Morris and draft compensation to Washington, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2023

Unless Williams lowers his asking price, he could be on his way out of Beantown. It could be difficult to make up for his absence with a second-round draft pick, so by moving up in the draft the Celtics could gain a better stand-in.

It'll also be tough to maneuver a first-round pick following the possible Porzingis deal, yet the magic of Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens shouldn't be underestimated.