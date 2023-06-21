It is finally time for the 2023 NBA Draft!

Over the last several weeks, hundreds of prospects have been putting their skills to the test to prove to the 30 NBA franchises that they have what it takes to play in this league. Now, 58 of them will forever have their lives change when they hear their name called during Thursday’s draft.

Between trade rumors and pre-draft workouts, the NBA rumor mill has been going nonstop. Outside of Victor Wembanyama going first overall to the San Antonio Spurs, there is still no clear picture for how this year’s draft will play out, though signs are pointing to Brandon Miller going No. 2 to the Charlotte Hornets.

There may be multiple trades made inside the top 10 of the draft. As you go down the draft board, plenty of other teams could look to be on the move. However, the one thing all the teams around the league are in agreement on is how talented this year’s draft class truly is. From Wembanyama down, the rookies entering the league during the 2023-24 season have a chance to be a very special group of players for many years to come, which is why the 2023 NBA Draft has a chance to be one of the best yet.

As teams finalize their pre-draft evaluations and some prospects finish their final pre-draft workouts, more and more changes are made to this year’s draft rankings. Based on my evaluations and observations, as well as feedback and opinions from scouts, team executives and others, here is my final 2023 NBA Draft Big Board 5.0 ranking the top 100 prospects in this year’s draft.

Previous 2023 NBA Draft Big Boards: 4.0 |3.0 | 2.0 | 1.0

1. Victor Wembanyama – France (Metropolitans 92 – LNB)

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 21.6 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.0 BLK, 47.0 FG%, 27.5 3P%

Position: C, Height: 7’5”, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: 8’0”

Victor Wembanyama is the greatest draft prospect this league has seen since LeBron James and is going to be a generational talent. This league has truly never seen a player of his size possess the skill he does, which is why the Spurs are extremely lucky to have won this year’s lottery. From shooting to passing to going from the perimeter to the post in two steps as a 7’5” big man, Wembanyama will immediately enter the NBA as the best player on his team and quite possibly a top-25 player in the league currently.

2. Scoot Henderson – USA (G League Ignite)

2022-23 Stats: 19 games, 16.5 PPG, 6.8 APG, 5.3 RPG, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 27.5 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6’2”, Weight: 195 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9”

An exceptional athlete and the best guard prospect in this year’s draft, Scoot Henderson is still alive to be the second overall pick in this year’s draft by the Charlotte Hornets, though signs are currently pointing to him dropping to No. 3. Henderson has continued to impress those who have seen him during the pre-draft workouts and knows he is as good as anyone else he takes the floor with, which can make him an extremely dangerous player during his rookie year. No matter where he ends up, Scoot is going to be in the running for Rookie of the Year.

3. Brandon Miller – Alabama – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 19 games, 18.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG%, 38.4 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’9”, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: 7’1”

Arguably the best college prospect in this year’s draft, Brandon Miller can flat-out score the basketball. The continued belief around the league is that he will be the second player taken in the draft by the Hornets, but questions continue to be asked about his connection to a murder case in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, during his freshman season. An elite basketball player who tends to get to his spot on the floor with ease, Miller is very tough to defend because of his length and where he shoots from, similar to the way Kevin Durant plays in the midrange area. As soon as he enters the league, Miller will make an impact for his team offensively and possesses all the tools to be a strong defender for many years to come as well.

4. Amen Thompson – USA (Overtime Elite)

2022-23 Stats: 15 games, 16.4 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 6.1 APG, 2.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 25.0 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’7”, Weight: 209 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11”

Just like Henderson, Amen Thompson is an elite-level athlete and can jump out of the gym. Many teams, including the Houston Rockets with the No. 4 overall pick, have been enamored with his ability to create opportunities not only for himself, but those around him as well. Thompson is truly one of the best prospects in this draft class simply because of how much potential he has on either end of the floor. As a shooter, Thompson still has room to improve, but he checks off all the boxes for a versatile player every team is looking for nowadays.

5. Ausar Thompson – USA (Overtime Elite)

2022-23 Stats: 15 games, 16.3 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.9 APG, 2.4 STL, 48.1 FG%, 29.8 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’7”, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 7’0”

The twin brother of Amen, Ausar Thompson is equally as talented. A slightly better shooter, Ausar has a chance to be the most impactful two-way player from this draft and can really make his presence felt out on the wing. In a system where his role is clearly laid out, Thompson could easily become an All-Star talent before the end of his rookie contract, which is why plenty of teams have interest in trading up for him. Like his brother, any team that drafts Ausar will be lucky to have him.

6. Anthony Black – Arkansas – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 12.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.9 APG, 2.1 STL, 45.3 FG%, 30.1 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’5.75”, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 6’7.5”

In terms of being an all-around floor general and facilitator, Anthony Black has a chance to be special. There are a lot of talented guards in this year’s draft, and Black has cemented himself as one of the better ones. Drawing interest as high as No. 6 overall with the Orlando Magic, Black is expected to be a top-10 pick in this year’s draft. There truly are no glaring weaknesses to his game despite his lower than average shooting splits, and the 6’6” guard will immediately solidify his role as the primary ball handler and playmaker in his team’s backcourt.

7. Cam Whitmore – Villanova – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 26 games, 12.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.4 STL, 47.8 FG%, 34.3 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’5.75”, Weight: 235 lbs, Wingspan: 6’8.5”

Cam Whitmore has plenty of suitors inside the top 10 of this year’s draft because of his defensive instinct and shooting abilities. A stronger wing with a great feel for the game, Whitmore plays with a ton of energy that resonates with his team. Perhaps one thing that will make Whitmore pop on draft boards is the fact that he always tends to crash the glass and does a lot of the little things to put his team in a position to succeed. Developing a consistent jump shot will make Whitmore a key starter for many years to come in this league.

8. Taylor Hendricks – UCF – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 15.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 1.7 BLK, 47.8 FG%, 39.4 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6’8.25”, Weight: 213.6 lbs, Wingspan: 7’0.5”

Size and length are two things that stick out with Taylor Hendricks as a modern-day stretch big man. There is no doubt that Hendricks is one of the best defensive players in this draft and could really develop into a star on the offensive end of the floor, especially given his ability to both roll toward the rim and stay out on the perimeter in the pick-and-roll game. While he may not have the most upside, teams know what they will be getting with Hendricks, which is why he is a valuable pick for any team needing frontcourt depth.

9. Jarace Walker – Houston – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 11.2 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.5 FG%, 34.7 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6’6.5”, Weight: 248.6 lbs, Wingspan: 7’2.5”

When you are talking about strong, brute-like players in this year’s draft class, Jarace Walker should be the first player who comes to mind. Walker is not your average power forward, though, as he tends to play out on the perimeter and can fill many different roles. From a primary defender to a three-point shooter to understanding where to be on the floor, Walker has a much higher basketball IQ than people give him credit for, and his versatility is what makes him a top-tier prospect.

10. Dereck Lively II – Duke – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 5.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.4 BLK, 65.8 FG%, 15.4 3P%

Position: C, Height: 7’1”, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 7’7”

Once a top recruit in 2022, Dereck Lively II did not have an over-the-top freshman season at Duke. A lot of this had to do with the team’s style of play, but looking at his game from an NBA perspective, Lively has a chance to be special. He has stood out in every single pre-draft workout he has had to this point, and there is a really good chance a team farther down the draft boards trades up for the center. Having a big man who can run the floor and always be a threat to receive a lob at the rim is very valuable in this league. Any team that gambles on Lively gets these two things instantly.

11. Keyonte George – Baylor – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 33 games, 15.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.0 STL, 37.6 FG%, 33.8 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’4”, Weight: 185 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

Despite his shooting numbers being average, Keyonte George’s freshman year at Baylor was definitely a success. Taking over 12 shots a game at Baylor, George was asked to do a lot for his team and step a little bit outside his realm of comfort. With all the guard depth this draft will supply, George could wind up being one of those players that falls down the board slightly on draft night though. We talk about guys who are “buckets” all the time in the NBA, and Keyonte George is certainly this kind of player. This is why he should be a lottery pick.

12. Bilal Coulibaly – France (Metropolitans 92 – LNB)

2022-23 Stats: 27 games, 5.0 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 0.8 STL, 53.2 FG%, 45.2 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: 7’3”

One of the highest risers in this year’s draft class, Bilal Coulibaly is no longer “the teammate of Wembanyama.” Coulibaly has proven he is more than capable of being a top-tier talent himself. Defensively, he can check off many boxes for any team that drafts him. The best part about the French wing is the fact that he will not be turning 19 years old until the end of July. He has seen his stock rise the most over the course of the last several weeks and, now, there is a chance Coulibaly could be a top-10 pick come Thursday night.

13. Gradey Dick – Kansas – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 14.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 1.4 STL, 44.2 FG%, 40.3 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’6.25”, Weight: 204 lbs, Wingspan: 6’8.75”

Known for his three-point shooting abilities, Gradey Dick is a sharpshooting wing who has no problem putting the ball on the ground and getting to his spots offensively. However, he is not the strongest defender and teams could look to target him early on in his career on that end of the floor. The good news for any team that selects Dick is that he gives it his all on both ends and possesses the length to be a factor defensively. He’s a very safe pick that will be able to impact winning right away during his rookie campaign.

14. Nick Smith Jr. – Arkansas – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 17 games, 12.5 PPG, 1.7 APG, 37.6 FG%, 33.8 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’5”, Weight: 185 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9”

A tall guard with quick handles, Nick Smith Jr. is one of those guards likely to slip out of the lottery, as mentioned with George earlier. After missing a handful of games during his freshman year due to knee issues, Smith is a question mark in this year’s draft based on where he could potentially go. An above-average athlete who can get to his spots on offense, Smith could turn into an everyday point guard in this league, but he is definitely a boom-or-bust type of player.

15. Leonard Miller – Canada (G League Ignite)

2022-23 Stats: 24 games, 18.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 0.9 STL, 55.4 FG%, 32.7 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’9.25”, Weight: 212.8 lbs, Wingspan: 7’2”

After dipping his feet in the NBA Draft waters a season ago, Leonard Miller decided to withdraw his name from the draft and play for the G League Ignite. There, Miller showed he is a confident ball handler and a player who can be a really strong rebounder at either forward position. In terms of shooting, whatever team gets Miller will need to work with him, but you can’t really go wrong with a high basketball IQ and length. Scouts and executives were impressed with what they saw with Miller at the NBA Combine in May, yet his draft position seems to be anywhere from late-lottery to late-first round.

16. Jalen Hood-Schifino – Indiana – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 13.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.7 APG, 41.7 FG%, 33.3 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’4.25”, Weight: 216.6 lbs, Wingspan: 6’10.25”

While his three-point shooting numbers may not show it, Jalen Hood-Schifino is one of the best perimeter players in this year’s NBA Draft and has a lot of potential for growth. Confident with the ball in his hands on offense, Hood-Schifino has seen his stock increase in recent weeks. There is even talk of him going in the lottery. He can hold his own against bigger, stronger opponents and is an underrated passer as well, especially in transition. Keep an eye on Hood-Schifino, as his name may be called by Adam Silver sooner than many would anticipate.

17. Kris Murray – Iowa – Junior

2022-23 Stats: 29 games, 20.2 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 1.2 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 33.5 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’7.75”, Weight: 212.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11.75”

The twin brother of Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, Kris Murray is a left-handed forward who can play virtually anywhere on the floor. He has a high understanding for the game and is everything teams look for in the middle of the first round. Murray's perimeter game is coming along, he is not turnover prone and he plays at his own pace, which is why he can be an All-Rookie performer like his brother at the next level. While he is an older prospect and will be 23 years old in August, Kris Murray is a player I’d be willing to take a chance on.

18. Kobe Bufkin – Michigan – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 33 games, 14.0 PPG, 2.9 APG, 1.3 STL, 48.2 FG%, 35.5 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’4.25”, Weight: 186.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’7.75”

A quick and explosive guard with the ball in his hands, Kobe Bufkin continues to rise up draft boards. There is now some talk about Bufkin possibly moving into the lottery on draft night. Many teams are beginning to show interest in Bufkin because of his two-way play and his length as a combo guard. Perhaps the best part of Bufkin's game is the fact that he can play with or without the ball and make an impact offensively by getting to his spots, which will make him a viable secondary option right away during his rookie year.

19. Cason Wallace – Kentucky- Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 11.7 PPG, 4.3 APG, 3.7 RPG, 2.0 STL, 44.6 FG%, 34.6 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6’2.5”, Weight: 195.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’8.5”

While he is not the most explosive point guard nor an electric scoring option, Cason Wallace is a very poised ball handler with a high IQ. Perhaps the biggest advantage to a team that selects Wallace is the fact that he really doesn’t have any glaring weaknesses and can be a really stout defender for years to come. Wallace appears to check off all the boxes for what teams are looking for in their backcourt nowadays and can easily contribute right away as a solid backup point guard option.

20. Jordan Hawkins – Connecticut – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 37 games, 16.2 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 40.9 FG%, 38.8 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’4.25”, Weight: 185 lbs, Wingspan: 6’6.75”

Jordan Hawkins is one of the best perimeter shooters in this draft class and helped lift UConn to a championship this past year. Shooting 38.8 percent from deep on over seven attempts per game in college, Hawkins is expected to enter the league as an immediate catch-and-shoot option on the wing.

21. Noah Clowney – Alabama – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 9.8 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 0.9 BLK, 48.6 FG%, 28.3 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6’10”, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 7’2”

Noah Clowney is one of the best defensive prospects in this draft class and will bring an immediate impact on that end of the floor given his length and shot-blocking abilities. Turning 19 in July, Clowney is a lengthy big man who is still raw in terms of what he can give a team offensively. If he can prove to knock down shots efficiently from the perimeter, he could wind up being one of the best big men in this draft behind Wembanyama, especially since he is a gifted rebounder.

22. Rayan Rupert – France (New Zealand Breakers – NBL)

2022-23 Stats: 28 games, 5.9 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 0.7 STL, 35.0 FG%, 23.4 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 193.2 lbs, Wingspan: 7’2”

Length and an immediate impact defensively are the two things that stand out about Rayan Rupert, a very intriguing prospect in this year’s NBA Draft. Where he ends up remains a question mark, as Rupert could go anywhere from late first round to early second round. There are things to work on with the French wing, but he should be able to contribute right away given his style of play defensively.

23. Dariq Whitehead – Duke – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 28 games, 8.3 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 0.8 STL, 42.1 FG%, 42.9 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’5.75”, Weight: 217.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’10.25”

Dariq Whitehead is an above-average shooter from the wing and likely would have been a lottery pick if it wasn’t for his foot injury before the college season. I truly believe he can be one of the best players from this draft, and there is a lot to fall in love with about his game. Due to a second foot surgery, he could wind up slipping toward the end of the first round.

24. Jett Howard – Michigan – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 29 games, 14.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.0 APG, 41.4 FG%, 36.8 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’8”, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9”

The son of former two-time NBA champion and current Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, Jett Howard is a very smart basketball player. He has demonstrated a high understanding for the game and can play with or without the ball out on the wing. Whether or not he can make a difference defensively is yet to be seen, which is why he has not solidified himself as a top-20 guy.

25. Olivier-Maxence Prosper – Marquette – Junior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 12.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 0.9 STL, 51.2 FG%, 33.9 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’6.75”, Weight: 212.4 lbs, Wingspan: 7’1”

No player has flown up draft boards this year quite like Olivier-Maxence Prosper, as some didn’t even have him being drafted when the college season ended. Possessing a long frame and proving to have the ability to be a factor on both ends of the floor, Prosper stood out at this year’s combine and is receiving interest from teams in the middle of the first round. When you think of guys who impact winning by doing the little things like making the extra pass, tipping out a rebound or diving on the ground to make a hustle play, a player like O-Max comes to mind. If he is to join a playoff contending team, Prosper could very well prove to be an X-factor during his rookie year.

26. G.G. Jackson – South Carolina – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 15.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 0.8 BLK, 38.4 FG%, 32.4 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’8.25”, Weight: 214.4 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11.5”

What stands out about G.G. Jackson is the fact that he is one of the youngest prospects in this year’s NBA Draft and still has a lot of room to grow on both ends of the court. Jackson is explosive, he’s comfortable with the ball in his hands and he has shown flashes of his potential as a playmaker, which is why he has a chance to grow into a very sturdy scoring option in the NBA. Not many 18-year-olds can score against any position, but that is exactly what Jackson can do.

27. Brice Sensabaugh – Ohio State – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 33 games, 16.3 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 0.5 STL, 48.0 FG%, 40.5 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 235 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11”

Having a knack for scoring out on the wing, Brice Sensabaugh is another player whose 2023 NBA Draft range varies based on who you ask. Some believe he is a top-20 guy, while others see him slipping into the second round. A capable ball handler as a small forward, Sensabaugh’s talent revolves around what he brings to a team offensively. His three-point shooting numbers jump out when evaluating him, and the Ohio State product could be a sturdy secondary option in this league as a result.

28. Maxwell Lewis – Pepperdine – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 31 games, 17.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 0.9 BLK, 46.8 FG%, 34.8 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’6.25”, Weight: 207.2 lbs, Wingspan: 7’0”

Maxwell Lewis has looked stronger than he did at Pepperdine throughout the pre-draft process with a 7’0” wingspan that has intrigued a lot of teams. Lewis has proven to be effective from the perimeter as both a pull-up and catch-and-shoot threat, and he is a strong ball handler as well. While classified as a wing, Lewis can really play anywhere and is a prospect I believe can come in and start in the NBA during his rookie year. Maybe he will fall to the second round, but Lewis can immediately play in the league.

29. Ben Sheppard – Belmont – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 18.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 2.9 APG, 1.4 STL, 47.5 FG%, 41.5 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’5.25”, Weight: 194.6 lbs, Wingspan: 6’7.75”

A player who has an extremely high character and spirit, Ben Sheppard is another guy who has flown up NBA Draft boards. He’s stronger than he looks and can really make a difference right away as a perimeter shooting threat. Not to mention, he’s more than capable of playing with or without the ball in his hands. Hustle and positive energy matters when talking about bench guys, and this is the type of player Sheppard will be right away.

30. Brandin Podziemski – Santa Clara – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 19.9 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 48.3 FG%, 43.8 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’3.75”, Weight: 203.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’5.5”

Much like Jalen Williams flew under the radar from Santa Clara a season ago, Brandin Podziemski is doing the same in this NBA Draft. A really strong perimeter player who understands his role, Podziemski is another potential late first-round guy who could instantly help a contending team in their second unit. Operating well in pick-and-roll sets, he should have no problem instantly filling in as a backup guard.

31. Sidy Cissoko – France (G League Ignite)

2022-23 Stats: 28 games, 12.8 PPG, 3.6 APG, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK, 45.5 FG%, 30.4 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’5.5”, Weight: 223.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9.75”

32. James Nnaji – Nigeria (FC Barcelona – Liga ACB)

2022-23 Stats: 17 games, 1.8 PPG, 1.1 RPG, 0.4 BLK, 72.2 FG%

Position: C, Height: 6’10”, Weight: 225 lbs, Wingspan: 7’7”

33. Colby Jones – Xavier – Junior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 15.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 4.4 APG, 1.3 STL, 50.9 FG%, 37.8 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’4.5”, Weight: 199.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’8”

34. Jaime Jaquez Jr. – UCLA – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 37 games, 17.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.1 FG%, 31.7 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 226.4 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9.5”

35. Andre Jackson Jr. – Connecticut – Junior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 6.7 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 4.7 APG, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 28.1 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’5.5”, Weight: 198.4 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9.75”

36. Tristan Vukcevic – Serbia (Partizan Belgrade)

2022-23 Stats: 22 games, 8.1 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 58.0 FG%, 40.0 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6’11.25”, Weight: 223.4 lbs, Wingspan: 7’2.5”

37. Julian Phillips – Tennessee – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 8.3 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 41.1 FG%, 23.9 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’6.75”, Weight: 186.6 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11.5”

38. Terquavion Smith – North Carolina State – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 17.9 PPG, 4.1 APG, 3.6 RPG, 1.4 STL, 38.0 FG%, 33.6 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6’2.5”, Weight: 163.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’6.75”

39. Trayce Jackson-Davis – Indiana – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 20.9 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 2.9 BLK, 58.1 FG%

Position: PF, Height: 6’8.25”, Weight: 240.4 lbs, Wingspan: 7’1”

40. Chris Livingston – Kentucky – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 6.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 42.9 FG%, 30.5 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 219.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11.25”

41. Jordan Walsh – Arkansas – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 7.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 27.8 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’5.75”, Weight: 204 lbs, Wingspan: 7’1.75”

42. Jalen Wilson – Kansas – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 20.1 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.2 APG, 43.0 FG%, 33.7 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’5.5”, Weight: 230.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’8”

43. Marcus Sasser – Houston – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 16.8 PPG, 3.1 APG, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 38.4 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’1.25”, Weight: 195.6 lbs, Wingspan: 6’7”

44. Mouhamed Gueye – Washington State – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 14.3 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 0.8 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 27.5 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6’10.25”, Weight: 212.6 lbs, Wingspan: 7’3.25”

45. Julian Strawther – Gonzaga – Junior

2022-23 Stats: 37 games, 15.2 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.3 AST, 46.9 FG%, 40.8 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 208.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9.25”

46 Amari Bailey – UCLA – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 30 games, 11.2 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL 49.5 FG%, 38.9 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’3.25”, Weight: 190.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’7”

47. Keyontae Johnson – Kansas State – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 17.4 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 51.6 FG%, 40.5 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’4”, Weight: 238.6 lbs, Wingspan: 7’0”

48. Seth Lundy – Penn State – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 14.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 0.8 STL, 45.0 FG%, 40.0 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’4”, Weight: 214.4 lbs, Wingspan: 6’10.25”

49. Kobe Brown – Missouri – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 15.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 55.3 FG%, 45.5 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’6.5”, Weight: 252.2 lbs, Wingspan: 7’0.75”

50. Toumani Camara – Dayton – Junior

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 13.9 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 54.6 FG%, 36.3 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6’7”, Weight: 220.4 lbs, Wingspan: 7’0.5”

51. Emoni Bates – Eastern Michigan – Sophomore

Position: SF, Height: 6’8.25”, Weight: 179.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9”

52. Jordan Miller – Miami (FL) – Senior

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’4.5”, Weight: 191.6 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11.75”

53. Jaylen Clark – UCLA – Junior

Position: SG, Height: 6’4”, Weight: 204.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9”

54. Ricky Council IV – Arkansas – Junior

Position: SF, Height: 6’5”, Weight: 208 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9”

55. Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky – Senior

Position: SF, Height: 6’7.25”, Weight: 253.6 lbs, Wingspan: 7’3.5”

56. Mike Miles Jr. – TCU – Junior

Position: PG, Height: 6’0.75”, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: 6’0.5”

57. Hunter Tyson – Clemson – Senior

Position: SF, Height: 6’7.5”, Weight: 208.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9.75”

58. Colin Castleton – Florida – Senior

Position: PF/C, Height: 6’10.5”, Weight: 233.6 lbs, Wingspan: 7’3.5”

59. Mojave King – New Zealand/USA (G League Ignite)

Position: SG, Height: 6’3.75”, Weight: 200.6 lbs, Wingspan: 6’8”

60. Adama Sanogo – Connecticut – Junior

Position: PF/C, Height: 6’7.25”, Weight: 257.8 lbs, Wingspan: 7’2.75”

61. Isaiah Wong – Miami (FL) – Senior

Position: SG, Height: 6’2.5”, Weight: 178.4 lbs, Wingspan: 6’6.75”

62. Jalen Pickett – Penn State – Senior

Position: PG, Height: 6’2”, Weight: 197.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’7.25”

63. Omari Moore – San Jose State – Junior

Position: SF, Height: 6’5.25”, Weight: 188.6 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9.75”

64. Charles Bediako – Alabama – Sophomore

Position: C, Height: 6’10”, Weight: 223.4 lbs, Wingspan: 7’3.25”

65. Tosan Evbuomwam – Princeton – Senior

Position: PF, Height: 6’7.25”, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 7’1.5”

66. Jalen Slawson – Furman – Senior

Position: SF, Height: 6’6.5”, Weight: 221.6 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11.75”

67. Adam Flagler – Baylor – Senior

Position: PG, Height: 6’1”, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: 6’0.5”

68. Markquis Nowell – Kansas State – Senior

Position: PG, Height: 5’6.75”, Weight: 160.4 lbs, Wingspan: 6’0.5”

69. Nadir Hifi – France (Paris Basketball)

Position: PG, Height: 6’3”, Weight: 180 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

70. Jazian Gortman – USA (Overtime Elite)

Position: PG, Height: 6’1”, Weight: 174 lbs, Wingspan: 6’10”

71. Azuolas Tubelis – Arizona – Junior

Position: PF, Height: 6’8.75”, Weight: 234.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11”

72. Drew Timme – Gonzaga – Senior

Position: PF, Height: 6’8.75”, Weight: 243.2 lbs, Wingspan: 7’1.75”

73. Malcolm Cazalon – France (Mega Basket)

Position: SG, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 186 lbs, Wingspan: 6’10”

74. Drew Peterson – USC – Senior

Position: SF, Height: 6’7.5”, Weight: 192.4 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9.75”

75. Sir’Jabari Rice – Texas – Senior

Position: PG, Height: 6’3.25”, Weight: 172.6 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9.25”

76. Justin Powell – Washington State – Junior

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 197 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

77. Landers Nolley II – Cincinnati – Senior

Position: PG, Height: 6’6.25”, Weight: 208.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11”

78. Kendric Davis – Memphis – Senior

Position: PG, Height: 5’10.25”, Weight: 181.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’1”

79. Marcus Bagley – Arizona State – Senior

Position: SF, Height: 6’75”, Weight: 217 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11”

80. Alex Fudge – Florida – Sophomore

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’7.5”, Weight: 188.6 lbs, Wingspan: 7’1”

81. Jaylen Martin – USA (Overtime Elite)

Position: SF, Height: 6’5”, Weight: 211.4 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11.25”

82. Justyn Mutts – Virginia Tech – Senior

Position: PF, Height: 6’7”, Weight: 231 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

83. D’Moi Hodge – Missouri – Senior

Position: SG, Height: 6’2.25”, Weight: 185 lbs, Wingspan: 6’5.25”

84. Leaky Black – North Carolina – Senior

Position: SF, Height: 6’6.25”, Weight: 201 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11.5”

85. Tyger Campbell – UCLA – Senior

Position: PG, Height: 5’11”, Weight: 184.4 lbs, Wingspan: 6’2.25”

86. Antoine Davis – Detroit – Senior

Position: PG, Height: 6’0”, Weight: 164.6 lbs, Wingspan: 6’3.5”

87. Liam Robbins – Vanderbilt – Senior

Position: C, Height: 7’0”, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

88. Joey Hauser – Michigan State – Senior

Position: SF, Height: 6’8”, Weight: 217.6 lbs, Wingspan: 6’8.25”

89. Damion Baugh – TCU – Senior

Position: PG, Height: 6’4”, Weight: 189 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

90. Matthew Mayer – Illinois – Senior

Position: SF, Height: 6’9”, Weight: 209 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

91. Chase Audige – Northwestern – Senior

Position: PG, Height: 6’4”, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

92. Tevian Jones – Southern Utah – Senior

Position: SG, Height: 6’7”, Weight: 198 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

93. Nikos Rogkavopoulos – Greece (Merkezefendi)

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’8”, Weight: 195 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

94. Tyree Appleby – Wake Forest – Senior

Position: PG, Height: 6’1”, Weight: 165 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

95. Taevion Kinsey – Marshall – Senior

Position: SG, Height: 6’2.75”, Weight: 187.4 lbs, Wingspan: 6’10.5”

96. Grant Sherfield – Oklahoma – Senior

Position: PG, Height: 6’2”, Weight: 197 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

97. Enzo Shahrvin – France (Pau-Lacq-Orthez)

Position: PF, Height: 6’7”, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

98. Armaan Franklin – Virginia – Senior

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’4”, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

99. Nathan Mensah – San Diego State – Senior

Position: PF, Height: 6’10”, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

100. Manny Bates – Butler – Senior

Position: C, Height: 6’11”, Weight: 240 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

