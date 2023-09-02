Tyler Herro has dealt with trade rumors over the past two offseasons. Last season, he was mentioned in rumors prior to inking a contract extension. As NBA fans certainly know by now, Herro's been connected to the Portland Trail Blazers as Damian Lillard trade rumors swirl this offseason. The young guard hasn't said much about his future amid all of the rumors.

That said, one has to wonder how Herro feels about the situation. Is he still content in Miami? Have the constant trade talks changed his opinion? One NBA insider claims Herro isn't happy about what's occurred this offseason.

“I know—I’m fairly certain about this, Tyler Herro has not been pleased by all that’s gone on in Miami this offseason,” Chris Mannix said on The Crossover NBA Show, via Dru on X (formerly Twitter). “How he’s been bandied about as filler in trade talks… He has not been happy with how his name has been tossed around in all these trade talks.”

Is Tyler Herro upset amid Damian Lillard trade talks?

We don't truly know what's going through Tyler Herro's head at the moment. However, an article from Jason Simpson of Heat Nation shared various responses from people who follow/cover the Heat stating that Herro is content in Miami.

There have been previous reports that stated Herro would like to stay with the Heat. The Heat would like to acquire Lillard and keep Herro if possible, but that would obviously be difficult.

Again, we are in the middle of the offseason and this is when rumors tend to fly. Unless the news comes directly from a player, there's no telling what is exactly happening behind the scenes.

Herro heading into the 2023-24 season

Herro features plenty of potential. Some regard him as a star, while others still want to see more production. Regardless, there's no question that he could breakout during the 2023-24 season.

The consistent trade rumors have to be a distraction, whether Herro is happy or not in Miami. He is surely hoping the dust settles soon and the Damian Lillard uncertainty doesn't carry into the regular season.