The Miami Heat have been in contact with the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason regarding a potential trade involving superstar point guard Damian Lillard. While a deal does not appear to be imminent, the Heat have been internally discussing multi-team scenarios that would result in them not only landing Lillard, but keeping emerging star Tyler Herro as well, sources told ClutchPoints.

Outside of All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, Herro is the Heat's best overall asset and has been at the center of trade rumors this offseason. Miami has been Lillard's desired destination since he requested a trade from the Blazers, yet Portland has not shown a lot of interest in accepting a package revolving around Herro.

The idea of pairing Lillard in the backcourt with Herro, as well as still having both Butler and Adebayo, has been brought up in Miami, which has led to the organization evaluating options around the league for Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin and 2022 first-round pick Nikola Jovic, sources said.

At this time, it is unclear if the Heat have held extensive conversations with other teams outside of the Blazers involving any of the three players named above.

Heat's roster situation amid Damian Lillard trade pursuit

Compared to Tyler Herro, the rest of Miami's roster does not hold high value on the open market. Jovic is still an unproven, young talent, and Robinson saw his overall production drop dramatically during the 2022-23 season. As for Martin, his value has increased following some breakout performances in the postseason, but finding a team that would be willing to give up first-round value for him is a tough task at this point in the offseason with training camp about a month away.

Miami already knows it has what it takes to be a title contender after reaching the NBA Finals twice in the last four seasons. The addition of Damian Lillard would increase their chances of winning a championship exponentially, especially if they are able to keep Herro as well.

Earlier this month, The Athletic's Shams Charania revealed that the Heat have been prepared to offer the Blazers a package involving Herro, expiring contracts, a young player such as Jovic and various draft assets. Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry and forward Haywood Highsmith are the only players on Miami's roster entering the final year of their contracts.

Financially, the Heat are going to have to come close to matching Lillard's $45.6 million salary for the 2023-24 season if a trade is to be made. Herro and Lowry are the obvious choices to be dealt away, as their contracts equate to about $56.6 million in total.

However, Robinson and Lowry will make a combined $47.8 million and Martin is only set to make $6.8 million this upcoming season. As far as outgoing salaries go, there is a path in which the Heat can realistically keep Herro while absorbing Lillard's contract.

At the end of the day, the organization does seem prepared to part ways with any assets, other than Butler and Adebayo, to get a trade involving Lillard done, sources said.

Nevertheless, the Heat remain optimistic that a trade for Damian Lillard will occur before the start of the 2023-24 NBA season. Being able to keep Herro and pair him in the backcourt with the seven-time All-Star would be the most ideal scenario for the team.