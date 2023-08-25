The Golden State Warriors have shown interest in signing free agent big man Blake Griffin, according to Sam Amico of HoopsWire.

Griffin spent 2022-23 with the Celtics after signing a one-year, minimum deal in free agency. He started 16 games for Boston at center when Al Horford or Robert Williams III were sidelined, but was never a permanent member of Joe Mazzulla's regular rotation, averaging 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13.9 minutes per game across 41 appearances.

Griffin also got off the bench just once during Boston's run to the Eastern Conference Finals, playing six minutes during a Game 5 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round. It marked the second straight postseason he played the role of deep reserve for a team with championship hopes, following a similarly nondescript stint with the Brooklyn Nets in 2021-22.

A six-time All-Star who finished third in MVP voting in 2014, Griffin is nearly a decade removed from his peak with the LA Clippers. He made his final All-Star and All-NBA appearance in 2018-19, re-inventing himself as an all-court shot-maker as his athleticism continued fading. A late-season knee injury he played through in a first-round playoff loss to the Milwaukee Bucks exacerbated Griffin's short and long-term health concerns, however, and he hasn't been the same player since.

Golden State currently has 13 players signed to guaranteed contracts for 2023-24. The team plans to roster just one more player to save owner Joe Lacob millions in luxury-tax savings, and has already conducted workouts with a long list of notable veteran free agents to potentially fill that slot. G-Leaguers Lester Quinones and Jerome Robinson are also in the running for the Dubs' 14th roster spot, already signed to deals that allow them to compete for it in training camp come October 2nd.

Griffin is no longer a nightly rotation player in the league. He'd likely compete with second-round rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis to be the Warriors' fourth traditional big man behind Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and Dario Saric, riding Steve Kerr's bench when his regular rotation is fully intact.

Griffin's experience, passing chops and semi-threatening long-range shooting ability make him an intriguing potential option for that role, though, especially considering his proven comfort as a bench cheerleader and positive locker-room presence irrespective of playing time. The 34-year-old, remember, is still chasing a championship as his career winds down.

Griffin recently called his experience with the Celtics “unbelievable,” and Boston reportedly has eyes to re-sign him. The Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers also have interest in the future Hall-of-Famer, according to HoopsWire.