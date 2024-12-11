The Golden State Warriors have been rolling as of late, having rallied to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday evening in front of a packed Chase Center crowd. The Warriors currently sit at 14-9 on the young 2024-25 NBA season ahead of Wednesday night's NBA Cup knockout round matchup vs the Houston Rockets on the road.

Despite their relatively hot start, the Warriors are still understandably looking for ways to add to their team and maximize whatever remaining time superstar point guard Stephen Curry has playing at an elite level, and one team that has been brought up consistently in trade discussions with Golden State has been the Brooklyn Nets, who have a plethora of veteran players who seemingly don't fit their timeline.

Recently, Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard singled out point guard Dennis Schroder as a potential player who could help out the Warriors.

“(Schroder) is the player I would target if I was making decisions for the Warriors, though I’ve suggested Schroder before and they’ve never considered it,” reported Kawakami. “But ESPN’s Shams Charania has reported that the Warriors have expressed some interest in several Nets players, including Schroder, who is making an easily matchable $13 million.”

Kawakami then spoke on what exactly Schroder would provide to the Warriors offense.

“He’s a chaos-causer on and off the court, which is not normally what the Warriors seek out,” he wrote. “But they could use some offensive chaos for the stretch run. You probably wouldn’t want to be Schroder’s teammate for longer than a few months, but he’s a free agent this summer, so no worries there.”

Do the Warriors need to make a change?

It's long been reported that the Warriors were looking to add a second star to pair with Stephen Curry for the twilight years of his career.

The current Warriors team has an impressive amount of depth, including free agent acquisition Buddy Hield; however, the writing on the wall is clear that the team will not be going anywhere meaningful this postseason unless there is a legitimate number two option for Curry, which currently doesn't exist on the roster.

Schroder may not be that, but he would provide an immediate scoring punch, having already torched several teams–including the Warriors, ironically enough–so far this year.

In any case, the Rockets and Warriors are slated to tip off at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday evening from Houston.