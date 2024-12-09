On Sunday night, it looked as though the Golden State Warriors were going to let another late-game lead slip away in a barnburner of a contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves took a 106-105 lead thanks to an Anthony Edwards triple, and it seemed like past demons were back to haunt the Dubs. But then the Warriors went on a 9-0 run to end the ballgame and take a 114-106 victory — with Draymond Green punctuating proceedings with his hilarious rendition of Stephen Curry's “Night Night” celebration.

Green, who's had it out for Rudy Gobert for the past decade or so, was clearly feeling the moment when he drove around the Timberwolves center and threw down a nasty tomahawk jam over Jaden McDaniels to extend the Warriors' lead to eight. Green's version of the “Night Night” celebration was exaggerated, with the Warriors forward's elbows being spread out so as to cover his face, which isn't exactly how Curry does his signature celebration.

Nevertheless, Curry recognized the importance of that moment and stressed just how much the Warriors needed that amid their rough past few weeks.

“We needed that moment. He played amazing all night. Typical Draymond type of game where, if you watch the game, you understand his impact. And then to finish it off like that… get the crowd going… me setting the screen, switching roles him getting up and dunking it, getting the crowd going, he didn't ask me about using the ‘night night' beforehand so it was his night to shine,” Curry said in his postgame presser, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Draymond Green remains the Warriors' heart and soul

Draymond Green is nearly just as important to the Warriors' success over the past decade or so as Stephen Curry; he has served as the team's defensive anchor for so long and now that the team is prioritizing Jonathan Kuminga, it seems perplexing that Green is the one who will have to take a backseat.

But Green, regardless of the role he's given, gives it his all. And the Warriors' win over the Timberwolves certainly meant a little something extra for the fiery forward — with head coach Steve Kerr tipping his hat to Green for the incredible way he ended their Sunday night victory.

“He’s no Steph Curry, but it was a decent impersonation, and I appreciate the passion behind it,” Kerr said, via 95.7 The Game and the official ClutchPoints account on X (formerly known as Twitter).