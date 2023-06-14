With the Golden State Warriors not yet ready to break up the core of what's been the most impressive team of the past decade, there are myriad questions how they will approach the offseason.

Those questions are primarily about the playing futures of Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga, two talented players whose chemistry — and ultimately their fit — with the Warriors has been far from ideal. Subsequently, both are named as trade candidates for Golden State (though the Warriors do seem more inclined to keep Poole despite the off-center energy between he and mainstay Draymond Green).

Even still, Golden State has prided itself on its ability to build their roster through the draft more than free agent or trade acquisitions. So, with the 2023 NBA Draft only a week away, their focus is likely on the No. 19 overall pick as much as anything else.

To that point, ESPN insider Jonathan Givony reports that the Warriors “are also exploring the option of acquiring a high draft pick in exchange for a young prospect such as Jonathan Kuminga.”

Several teams in or outside of the lottery could have interest in Kuminga, a big-bodied forward that's impressed with his upside as both a scorer and defender. Furthermore, with Kuminga appearing disgruntled by his lack of playing time during the 2023 NBA Playoffs, there was already speculation that Golden State would look to trade the 20-year-old this offseason.

The seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kuminga is a G League Ignite product that averaged 9.9 points on 52.5 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from 3-point range for the Warriors last season. He averaged 12.1 points per game in 16 starts.