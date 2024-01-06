Could the Warriors be a trade destination for the All-Star forward?

Trade winds and chatter are heating up as the NBA Trade Deadline season is officially here. There's still a little over one month to go until the deadline but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning. The Toronto Raptors appear to be open for business following the OG Anunoby trade. One name that has come up in trade chatter since last season is Pascal Siakam. The All-Star forward has been coveted in trade talks and according to Chris B. Haynes of Bleacher Report, the Golden State Warriors could emerge as a potential trade destination for Pascal Siakam.

“There is a wild horse team out there that I've been told to look out for by rival executives. Not to say that anything is going down now, but the Golden State Warriors. . .there's some turmoil going on,” Haynes reported. “Pascal Siakam, I was told, could end up being on the Golden State Warriors radar. Not saying that that's happening now, but that's something to keep an eye on when you're talking about dark horse.”

There's no question that the Warriors have been struggling this season and perhaps a trade is needed to jolt energy into the tram. A Pascal Siakam trade would definitely address some of the Warriors issues and it would likely cost the team their young players such as Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

This season, Siakam has been averaging 22.4 points per game, 6.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists with splits of 52.1 percent shooting from the field, 28.8 percent shooting from the three point line and 75.1 percent shooting from the free throw line.