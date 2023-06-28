Jordan Poole was recently acquired by the Washington Wizards in a trade that sent Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors. Rumors are that before the trade, the NBA was almost shaken up by a trade that sent Jordan Poole to the Toronto Raptors and OG Anunoby to the Warriors, reports The Athletic's Tim Kawakami.

“One of the Warriors’ calls, I’m told, was to check with Toronto about a proposal centering on Poole for 25-year-old forward OG Anunoby. But the Raptors weren’t interested. According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Warriors also had talks with the Celtics and had interest from the Spurs, though it’s hard to come up with good trade matches for Poole on either team.”

It is certain that these trade talks went nowhere, and they assuredly indicate one thing: the Warriors were keen on finding a trade partner for Jordan Poole. Soon the Wizards got involved, and the rest is history.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While OG Anunoby would have been a nice addition and given some much needed defensive help to the Warriors, Chris Paul is also a good acquisition. His veteran presence will be great for the second unit, and he will add a new dynamic to the Warriors offense that they haven't really had throughout their dynasty.

Meanwhile, Jordan Poole now figures to be the number one guy for the Wizards. The departures of Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, with rumors popping up of where Kyle Kuzma will call his next NBA home, the ball will be ripe for the taking for Poole. He has shown that he is a ball-dominant player, so his new tenure with the Wizards will be a perfect opportunity for him to display the talent that led the Warriors to give him a max contract extension just last offseason.