The Golden State Warriors (14-10) continue to play themselves closer into a state of uneasiness. They are presently in fifth place in the Western Conference, but a late collapse versus the Houston Rockets in the NBA Cup quarterfinals magnifies the issues facing the franchise. Another offensive weapon is needed to share in the burden. He does not necessarily have to be a star, however.

Recent reports that intimate the Dubs' intention to acquire a premium player must be received with a healthy dose of practicality. Making midseason blockbuster trades is a complicated business, specifically given the Warriors' cap situation. General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. could push his chips all in for Jimmy Butler, but he might consider it wiser to hold the franchise's future assets a little longer and complete a simpler deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

First-year head coach Jordi Fernandez is smashing expectations, leading the widely dismissed squad to a 10-14 record thus far. Brooklyn swept a West Coast road trip in late-November, which included a 128-120 win over Golden State, and is impressing fans everywhere with its fighting spirit. A profusion of grit will probably not halt the organization's long-term plan, though. Veteran talents should be ready to move out of the borough, especially Dennis Schroder.

Warriors can benefit from making a move with the Nets

The German point guard was sent to the Nets at last season's trade deadline and is in the final year of his contract, hence he holds massive appeal to prospective buyers. But Dunleavy might have to stand firm in trade talks in order to secure him for the Warriors.

“{Cam} Johnson, {Dorian} Finney-Smith, and Schroder are all obtainable trade targets for the Warriors that wouldn't result in {Andrew} Wiggins being included in any package, a scenario that favors Golden State,” Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reports. “The Nets are said to be asking for a first-round pick for Schroder, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post.”

“Chatter among league personnel values Schroder around two to three second-round picks, as many are weary about the idea of giving up a future first-round pick for a two-month rental,” Siegel continues. “Out of the three Nets players, sources say Schroder is the one the Warriors have held the most interest in.”

Dennis Schroder has plenty to offer Golden State

Rather than being an offensive powerhouse, the 31-year-old is most characterized by his defensive tenacity, playmaking skills and high-octane style on the court. He is posting some of the finest shooting totals of his career with Brooklyn, though. Schroder is averaging 18.6 points on 44.8 percent shooting from the field (38.5 percent from 3-point land) while distributing a personal-best 6.5 assists per game.

He can add both depth and fluidity to the Warriors' offense. Stephen Curry cannot occupy the No. 1 role at full force for the entirety of an 82-game season at 36 years of age. Other guys will have to step up on a given night, and Dennis Schroder could be among those options. His potential arrival would ideally afford the legendary shooter an occasional breather and buy time for youngsters Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski to blossom into consistent threats.

Golden State's front office will keep tabs on the Schroder situation, but players cannot worry about who could be joining them in the near future. They begin a challenging three-game stretch, starting Sunday night against the invading Dallas Mavericks (16-9).