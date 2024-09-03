The Golden State Warriors will enter the 2024-25 season with high expectations, but it's unclear where they stand in the current Western Conference playoff race. Before the season officially tips off, however, Stephen Curry's club is reportedly adding a veteran in Davis Bertans who could help them down the line.

The Latvian forward is preparing to be in the Bay Area ahead of the season, according to reports from David Bertans' agent on Instagram,

Bertans has been invited to San Francisco where he'll compete for a roster spot, via NBA insider Marc Stein.

Bertans, an eight year NBA veteran, last played for the Charlotte Hornets during the 2023-24 season. Since 2016, Bertans has played for the San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Hornets.

The Warriors need as much help as they can get for Stephen Curry this upcoming season. Golden State is facing their first season in well over a decade without Curry's back-court mate, Klay Thompson.

They responded to the loss by adding Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson, but are still lacking another big name to place alongside Curry.

Bertans is a career 39.6 percent three-point shooter. He averaged a career-high 15.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 42.4 percent from the field with the Washington Wizards in the 2019-20 season.

In 20.8 minutes per game last year with the Hornets, Davis Bertans put up 8.8 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 37.5 percent from three.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors will take to Hawaii for training camp, where they'll get an up-close look at Davis Bertans. They'll tip off their regular season schedule on October 23, 2024 in Portland against the Trail Blazers.