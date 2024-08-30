At 36 years old, Stephen Curry is still one of the greatest players in the league. The two-time MVP and 10-time All-Star remains the face of the Golden State Warriors, and he put all of the crazy trade rumors to bed this offseason by agreeing to a one-year, $62.6 million contract extension with the Warriors on Thursday.

Once he returned from winning a gold medal at the Olympics, Curry and the Warriors focused their attention on restructuring his contract. The superstar guard was eligible for a one-year extension this offseason, and with the organization wanting to assure their commitment to Curry, the two sides came to an agreement on this new contract. As a result, Curry is now under contract with Golden State through the 2026-27 season.

Even with all of the changes the Warriors have gone through, the goal is to still compete for championships. Curry recognizes this, and his perspective on winning has not changed with this new extension.

“It’s not different from my perspective. You have an appreciation for the position and the opportunity and the support from people who’ve been with you on the journey,” Curry told The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II. “I’ve always said I wanted to play for one team my whole career. So it’s good to get (the extension) question out of the way and give complete focus to basketball and to the season.”

After signing this extension with the Warriors, Curry now has three more years left on his contract, meaning that his deal is aligned with those of Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green through the 2026-27 NBA season.

The idea of signing an extension right now means a few things for Curry and the Warriors. Not only does it silence rumors of his possible departure, but it also ensures that this team still views themselves as contenders in the Western Conference. This is all that Curry wants late in his career, and his commitment is still to play at the highest level possible.

“It’s still about winning and taking the steps necessary to give ourselves a chance,” Curry continued. “The standard hasn’t changed. The expectation hasn’t changed.”

Stephen Curry's commitment to Warriors

The fact of the matter when it comes to Curry signing this contract extension is that he didn't need to agree to a deal right now. He could've waited until next offseason, where he would've had just one year remaining on his contract.

But it was Curry who wanted to make it clear that he is committed to the Warriors, and it was the Warriors that wanted to show that they were still all-in on winning with the future Hall of Famer.

To say things have been rocky for Golden State in recent years would be an understatement.

After securing their fourth championship since 2015 during the 2021-22 season, the Warriors went on to lose in the 2023 Western Conference Semifinals. This marked the first time the team had lost before the NBA Finals since Steve Kerr took over as head coach in 2015. Last season, Golden State finished the regular season with a very average 46-36 record, only to lose to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.

This led to Klay Thompson departing for the Dallas Mavericks and the Warriors as a whole rebuilding their depth with additions like Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson. While things may look different, the goal of winning a fifth championship over the last decade is still very real.

Curry is motivated to make this dream his team's reality, and this latest extension proves that this is still Steph's team.