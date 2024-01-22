What do the Wizards want in return for Kyle Kuzma?

The NBA Trade Deadline frenzy is starting to kick in. Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby started it off with the Toronto Raptors. Now, other teams are ready to follow suit. One organization that has already made moves is the Washington Wizards. However, they are still not done as they are trying to form a squad that may get them wins in the near future. A person that the Will Dawkins-led front office could be trading is Kyle Kuzma. They also have an idea of what the return would look like.

Marc Stein reported that the Wizards have specific needs out of a Kyle Kuzma trade.

“At least two first-round picks for Kuzma. The implication is they will be seeking higher-quality picks than Toronto received from Indiana in the Pascal Siakam trade,” are what the Wizards are looking for in exchange for Kuzma.

Notably, a majority of the picks that were exchanged for Siakam were first-rounders in the 2024 NBA Draft. They also got a conditional 2026 first-round pick. In addition, the Pacers gave up Bruce Brown, Kira Lewis, and Jordan Nwora.

There have been teams that were rumored to be interested in trading with the Wizards. The Sacramento Kings have made it clear that they want a forward who is able to help them climb up the Western Conference standings. Steve Kerr's Warriors, the Dallas Mavericks, and even the San Antonio Spurs have reportedly been interested in the Wizards forward as well. Will Dawkins could seal the deal with one of them before the NBA Trade Deadline is over.