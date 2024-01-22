The Sacramento Kings are reportedly interested in acquiring talented forward Kyle Kuzma from the Washington Wizards.

De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings have gotten off to a strong start to the 2023-24 season on the heels of last season's historic appearance in the NBA playoffs. Still, despite currently sitting with a respectable record of 23-18, it seems that the Kings front office may be scouring the trade market for potential ways to get Fox some more help.

Recently, NBA insider Marc Stein broke down the Kings' reported interest in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.

“The Kings are another Western Conference contender, like Dallas, known to be Kuzma fans,” reported Stein on Substack.

In a vacuum, it would seem to make a lot of sense that the Kings would have great interest in a player like Kyle Kuzma. While he may not be a great defender, Kuzma does have the ability to score the basketball consistently from all three levels and still possesses the youth and athleticism necessary to add a transition dimension to any offense that might find itself too reliant on the halfcourt game.

Meanwhile, Sacramento hasn't gotten great production from wing players Kevin Huerter and Harrison Barnes, both of whom had great seasons in 2023-24 but have regressed significantly so far on the new campaign, which might in part explain why the ings currently find themselves in seventh place in the Western Conference and not higher.

In any case, don't be surprised if these rumors continue to heat up as the NBA trade deadline fast approaches in February. In the meantime, the Kings will next take the court against the Atlanta Hawks on January 22 at home.