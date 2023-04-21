David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Athletic dropped a bombshell on the NBA world this week with an anonymous NBA player poll in which their thoughts on various things such as who is the favorite for MVP, who is the league’s best defensive player and who would you pick to start a franchise, among other topics, were revealed. One of the things the players voted on was who they considered to be the NBA’s Most Overrated player. Out of 102 NBA players polled, 14.8 percent of them gave that dubious distinction to Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. The poll was released as the Hawks fell into a 2-0 hole in their first round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. Trae Young was asked about being labeled the most overrated and if it motivated him for Game 3 as per Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Someone did ask if The Athletic player vote poll where he was voted "most overrated" gave him any extra added motivation going into game, he said. "No, uh uh. No, uh uh, I'm good." — Lauren L. Williams (@WilliamsLaurenL) April 21, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With the Hawks needing to lock in to their playoff series against the Celtics, it’s understandable that Trae Young is focused on being labeled most overrated. He has a playoff series he needs to be ready for and must win Game 3 to avoid a 3-0 hole. Young has been the subject of much scrutiny this season with the Hawks inconsistent play and the firing of Nate McMillan earlier this season.

Through two games against the Celtics, Young is averaging 20.0 points per game, 3.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals with shooting splits of 35 percent from the field, 23.1 percent from three-point range and 69.2 percent from the free-throw line. It appears as if he has more important things to be focusing on instead of an NBA player poll.