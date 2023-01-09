By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Jordan Clarkson has definitely found a home with the Utah Jazz. Clarkson has emerged into one of the best microwave scoring guards in the entire association ever since the Jazz traded for him in December 2019. However, Clarkson’s time in Salt Lake City appears to be nearing its end, with the Filipino-American guard’s contract set to expire at the conclusion of the season (should he decline his $14.3 million player option, which many expect he would).

Nonetheless, the Jazz, despite losing steam following their torrid start to the 2022-23 campaign, remain reluctant in trading away Jordan Clarkson, his contract situation notwithstanding. Even with the two parties remaining apart in contract extension negotiations, the Jazz appear to be willing to do whatever it takes to keep the 30-year old guard in town even if talks stretch into the offseason, per Marc Stein.

Back in December, Clarkson and the Jazz opened up talks on a new contract. However, the Jazz could only offer Clarkson up to a 120% raise on his current contract, which amounts to a new deal starting at an annual salary of around $16 million. Meanwhile, amid a career season, Clarkson is looking for an annual salary around $18 to $20 million, which the Jazz are literally unable to offer.

Jordan Clarkson, through 42 games played this season, is averaging career-bests in points and assists per game, at 20.4 and 4.5 per game, respectively. Barring any unforeseen changes in their contract negotiations, Clarkson will be entering free agency for the first time as a hot commodity, given how he’s established himself as a legitimate impact player in the NBA. But the Jazz don’t appear to be willing to give Clarkson up without a fight.