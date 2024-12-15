On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors made a huge move by trading De'Anthony Melton and draft capital to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for point guard Dennis Schroder. The move signaled that the Warriors' front office is committed to maximizing the twilight years of Stephen Curry's career and recognize the clear lack of playmaking around him thus far this season.

Some fans were curious as to why the Warriors didn't also try to snag Nets swingman Cameron Johnson, who would figure to fill a lot of the team's deficiencies, in the deal. Now, more light is being shed on why they didn't, per NBA insider Marc Stein on Substack.

“To acquire both Schröder and Cam Johnson from the Nets, as league sources say was also weighed by the Warriors, almost certainly would have required them to surrender Jonathan Kuminga,” reported Stein.

Stein then explained Golden State's plans for Kuminga moving forward.

“It makes more sense for Golden State to give it more time before going to such lengths to see A) how Kuminga continues to handle a role that the Warriors have gradually been expanding and B) whether saving Kuminga for down-the-road trade talks can help them land a true All-Star-caliber sidekick for Stephen Curry after the Warriors' unsuccessful offseason trade pursuits of Paul George and Lauri Markkanen,” explained Stein.

How much does this move help the Warriors?

The Warriors are clearly a better team now than they were 24 hours ago, as Dennis Schroder will provide them with a degree of secondary playmaking and shot creation that they didn't have from anyone on the roster except for Curry.

Schroder is currently averaging over 18 points and 6 assists per game on efficient shooting, and gave the Warriors an up close and personal display of his prowess during the Nets' upset win in San Francisco a few weeks ago.

It's unlikely that this move will be enough to propel the Warriors all the way up to the level of teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference playoff picture, but as Stein mentioned in his report, the Warriors may not be done making moves, and could still theoretically look to swing a trade for a legitimate star to pair with Curry.

In any case, the Warriors will next take the floor on Sunday evening at home vs the Dallas Mavericks in what will be Klay Thompson's second return to the Bay Area.