The Golden State Warriors shook up headlines with the first trade of the year, acquiring Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets. The Warriors sent De'Anthony Melton and multiple second round picks to the Nets in the trade. Melton is out for the year due to injury and the picks don't mean much when the Warriors are trying to contend. The acquisition of Schroder gives the team options in the backcourt alongside Stephen Curry.

In fact, there is a plan in place by the Warriors to use Stephen Curry and Dennis Schroder in the backcourt together, as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Warriors envision starting Schroder at guard alongside Curry with Schroder's ability to handle the ball taking some of the ball-handling pressure off of Curry and allowing the sharpshooter more opportunities off the ball. Curry is among the best in NBA history at moving without the ball and freeing himself up for shots.

Schroder is on an expiring contract and will hit unrestricted free agency in the offseason. Following a strong showing with the German national team at the Olympics last summer, Schroder's play has carried over into the NBA season, making him an attractive trade target for teams needing juice in the backcourt.

He suited up in 23 games for the Nets this season at a little over 33 minutes per game. He had been averaging 18.4 points, 3.o rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 45.2 percent shooting from the field, 38.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His points per game are the third highest in his career.

The addition of Schroder certainly gives the Warriors some flexibility with their lineups in the backcourt. Not only does he take some of the ball-handling and playmaking pressure off of Curry, but he gives the Warriors another shot creator who can effectively and efficiently get his own shot.

Following the free agent departure of Klay Thompson, the Warriors have remained competitive in the Western Conference. They advanced to the elimination round of the NBA Cup, before being defeated by the Houston Rockets. The Warriors are currently 14-10 and in fifth place in the West.