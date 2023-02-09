The 2023 NBA trade deadline is officially in the books. After a few trades throughout the season, the league saw many moves happening as Feb. 9 was approaching. From cash-saving trades to blockbuster moves involving All-Stars, the 2023 trade market did not disappoint.

On Feb. 9 alone, more than 10 teams made at least one move. Additionally, more than 15 players will be in a different uniform for the remainder of the season.

From the latest trades, some organizations are now emerging as not only contenders for this season but powerhouses for the future. Others seem to be getting non-All-Stars that could fill roles the teams need in order to achieve their season goals.

With that being said, here are the four biggest winners of the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Biggest winners of the 2023 NBA trade deadline

4. Milwaukee Bucks

Despite being quiet for most of the deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks completed a deal that could come in handy in the playoffs. The team acquired forward Jae Crowder from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange of five second-round picks and veteran Serge Ibaka. Jordan Nwora and George Hill went to the Indiana Pacers as part of the deal.

Crowder has yet to play this season as he and the Phoenix Suns agreed to part ways in the offseason. Because of that, he might need some extra time to get back in rhythm.

Still, this trade can be very useful for the Bucks. Crowder has plenty of playoff experience and has even played in the NBA Finals both in 2020 and 2021. Last season, he put up 9.4 points, 5.3 assists, and 1.9 assists plus 1.4 steals per game.

Since Khris Middleton is slowly coming back from his injury, Crowder could provide a scoring spark when needed. His 3-and-D abilities can be useful as he can guard stars such as Boston’s Jayson Tatum or Miami’s Jimmy Butler in the playoffs.

Also, this move opens some roster spots for Milwaukee. This way, the team could scout the buyout market and bring more help for a small price.

Perhaps most importantly, the departure of Kevin Durant from Brooklyn significantly helps the Bucks. Without him, the Nets are one less team the Bucks need to worry about in the East. A great NBA trade deadline move here.

3. Los Angeles Clippers

Another team that did not trade for big names but made key moves was the Los Angeles Clippers. Most notably, they acquired Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland, and Mason Plumlee in multiple deals that included Luke Kennard going to the Memphis Grizzlies, John Wall to the Houston Rockets, and Reggie Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets.

With these moves, the Clippers bring a veteran 3-point specialist with playoff experience. This season, Gordon is recording 13.1 points and shooting 34.7% from the 3-point line. Although those numbers are not eye-popping, he was shooting above 40% just last season.

With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Gordon could be a viable third option for Los Angeles. Also, his 2023-24 salary is non-guaranteed, so the Clippers can pursue other names in free agency by clearing cap space with Kennard’s contract off the books.

Plumlee is also a nice addition to the team. He is having a career year, putting up 12.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. He is shooting 66.9% from the field and 60.5% from the free-throw line. The latter is his personal best in nearly six years.

He could be an important backup big in the playoffs. He could do the work close to the rim while not taking away shots from Leonard and George.

Additionally, Hyland is a young guard whom the Clippers can develop for the future. Since he is coming in exchange for two second-round picks, it is a low-risk, high-reward type of deal.

Not only that but the Clippers also put themselves in a good position as a buyout destination for guards including Russell Westbrook. Without a clear veteran point guard, players such as Westbrook could see Los Angeles as a viable option.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

In one of the biggest moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers made a final push for a playoff bid.

They acquired D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt in exchange for Russell Westbrook, Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and a top-four protected 2027 first-round pick.

Additionally, Los Angeles got Mo Bamba and sent Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic.

Even though things are complicated for the Lakers and their quest to make it to the postseason, these moves get them back on track.

Russell is having an effective season, scoring 17.9 points on 47-39-86 shooting splits. Plus, Beasley can also be a valuable offensive weapon while Vanderbilt and Bamba bring depth to the center position, especially with Anthony Davis dealing with multiple injuries this year.

These trades do not necessarily make the Lakers contenders for the title. However, with LeBron James at age 38, the window is closing with this core. With these additions, Los Angeles could certainly climb the standings and qualify for the playoffs, at least via the Play-In, while also already building the team for the future.

1. Phoenix Suns

The biggest winner of the 2023 NBA trade deadline takes the crown for acquiring one of the top players in the league.

In a blockbuster move, the Phoenix Suns brought All-Star Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, and four unprotected future first-round picks to Brooklyn.

With the move, the Suns should be one of the favorites to win the NBA title in 2023. As of now, they are 30-26 and are the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. For comparison, they had the best record in the NBA last season at 64-18. With Durant, the team could get back on track like it did in recent years.

Durant brings championship experience, elite scoring, and efficiency. Alongside Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul, Phoenix should have one of the best starting lineups in the NBA.

Although the team did lose young pieces such as Bridges and Johnson, the chance of acquiring a player like Durant cannot be ignored. With an MVP-level player on the roster, the Suns can become the biggest threat not only in the West but in the entire league.