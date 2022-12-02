NBA Twitter thought it was going to be an uneventful night with only one game on the slate. Well, Kanye West had other plans.

The matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons turned out to be a nail-biter, with a shorthanded Pistons side taking down Luka Doncic and Co. in overtime. Killian Hayes and his remarkable performance in the upset win had NBA Twitter buzzing, but little did we know that this would all be overshadowed by one Kanye West tweet.

The embattled hip-hop icon dropped an absolute bombshell on Thursday night as he accused Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul of having an affair with Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian:

To say that Twitter was shocked by Kanye West’s most recent bombshell would be a huge understatement:

The keyboard warriors could not help but comment on Paul being dragged into Kanye West’s latest controversy:

RECOMMENDED
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Chris Paul, Suns

Kanye West accuses Chris Paul of having affair with Kim Kardashian

Rexwell Villas ·

Robert Griffin III, Kanye West

Kanye’s latest viral pro-Nazi rant prompts bold stance from Robert Griffin III

Steve Silverman ·

Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Suns

‘He’s close’: Chris Paul’s injury status gets encouraging update from Suns GM

Paolo Songco ·

Others just had to point out Devin Booker’s potential role in all this. The Suns shooting guard recently broke off his long-term relationship with Kendall Jenner, who happens to be Kim’s sister. Some on Twitter believe that the connection can’t be coincidental:

To be clear, we have no idea if these allegations are true. Kanye West did not present any evidence other than the fact that he supposedly caught the pair.

Chris Paul, 37, is currently married to his high school sweetheart, Jada Crawley. They have been married since 2011, and they have two kids — a 13-year-old son, and a 10-year-old daughter.