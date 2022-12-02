Published December 2, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

NBA Twitter thought it was going to be an uneventful night with only one game on the slate. Well, Kanye West had other plans.

The matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons turned out to be a nail-biter, with a shorthanded Pistons side taking down Luka Doncic and Co. in overtime. Killian Hayes and his remarkable performance in the upset win had NBA Twitter buzzing, but little did we know that this would all be overshadowed by one Kanye West tweet.

The embattled hip-hop icon dropped an absolute bombshell on Thursday night as he accused Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul of having an affair with Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian:

Let’s break one last window before we get outa here I caught this guy with Kim Good night pic.twitter.com/1rqdJ5szrj — ye (@kanyewest) December 2, 2022

To say that Twitter was shocked by Kanye West’s most recent bombshell would be a huge understatement:

What is happening lmaooooooooooooo — Joe Knows (@JoeKnowsYT) December 2, 2022

She’s the mother of your four kids and she did nothing but stand by you and defend you for years despite how embarrassing your behavior was. — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) December 2, 2022

The keyboard warriors could not help but comment on Paul being dragged into Kanye West’s latest controversy:

Bro can get Kim but not a ring💀 — Easy Breezy (@easybreezylive) December 2, 2022

Didn’t get a ring but he got the cheeks — NRG EE »★« (@EEvisu) December 2, 2022

this is not how CP3 wanted to hit the Trending page pic.twitter.com/mhEeWVTIHd — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) December 2, 2022

Others just had to point out Devin Booker’s potential role in all this. The Suns shooting guard recently broke off his long-term relationship with Kendall Jenner, who happens to be Kim’s sister. Some on Twitter believe that the connection can’t be coincidental:

D BOOK PUT CP3 ON WITH KIM 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/Ne5JLcPtn5 — Solo 🦃 (@YT_Solo) December 2, 2022

Devin Booker with the biggest assist of his career pic.twitter.com/pCQ8VURN4f — Duncan Goldberg (@DuncGold) December 2, 2022

To be clear, we have no idea if these allegations are true. Kanye West did not present any evidence other than the fact that he supposedly caught the pair.

Chris Paul, 37, is currently married to his high school sweetheart, Jada Crawley. They have been married since 2011, and they have two kids — a 13-year-old son, and a 10-year-old daughter.