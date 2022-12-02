Published December 2, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

With Kanye West, you can never really tell what you’re going to get, especially on social media. On Thursday night, Kanye dropped a bombshell revelation, accusing Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul of having an affair with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Let’s break one last window before we get outa here I caught this guy with Kim Good night pic.twitter.com/1rqdJ5szrj — ye (@kanyewest) December 2, 2022

Kanye just came out of nowhere with that tweet that no one definitely saw coming.

The tweet also came on the same day that Kanye trended heavily on Twitter for his lengthy interview with Alex Jones in which he praised Adolf Hitler and made jokes with antisemitic tones, per Ben Goggin of NBC News.

“In an hourslong interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, the rapper Ye praised Hitler, made antisemitic jokes and talked about his recent meeting with former President Donald Trump. The interview became one of the biggest stories on the internet Thursday, dominating discussions on social media for hours. “Kanye” became the top trending topic on Twitter and, according to Google Trends, searches for “Infowars” spiked during the interview.”

A quick glance at Kanye’s recent tweeting activity would reveal numerous posts in quick succession, covering a wide variety of his personal thoughts in addition to what his shocking tweet about the Suns star.

As for his accusation against Chris Paul, it’s definitely going to create a wave of reactions online, considering the personalities involved and Kanye’s controversial persona.

Needless to say, all of the lights will be shining down now on Chris Paul and what he has to say about this — if he at all decides to comment on it. Paul is currently dealing with a heel injury that continues to sideline him.