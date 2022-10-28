NBA Twitter reacts to disgruntled Nets fan throwing ice at Luka Doncic in loss vs. Mavs

The Brooklyn Nets’ less-than-ideal start to the season has just gone from bad to worse after they lost to the Dallas Mavericks, 125-129, on the second night of a back-to-back. Despite Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s best efforts to outduel Luka Doncic, the 23-year old Slovenian international gained the upper hand, dropping an insane 41 point, 11 rebound, and 14 assist triple double en route to the victory.

And the Nets fans’ have grown increasingly uneasy with how their team’sj season has unfolded thus far. One fan in particular threw a cup of ice at the on-fire Doncic during overtime just as Durant was about to take a free throw, and Doncic was visibly irked as the cup landed beside him and onto the hardwood.

The Mavericks-Nets game came to a pause after a fan tossed a cup onto the court 😳pic.twitter.com/VGsa1CM9cx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 28, 2022

With the Nets’ defense swirling like a revolving door, their fans have resorted to underhanded tactics just to stymie a dominant Luka Doncic. And as expected, NBA Twitter was quick to call out the culprit, who, despite his best efforts to run away from security, was apprehended shortly thereafter. Some fans called it “disgraceful“, while some pointed out just how much of a sore loser that Nets fan was.

And yes, some fans even resorted to dad jokes about the incident, saying that the Nets fan merely tried to do what his team’s defense couldn’t: put Luka Doncic on ice.

If I had a nickel everytime a cup of ice was spilled with Jason Kidd on the sidelines at Barclays Center, I’d have two nickels, but quite frankly, it’s weirdly funny that it has happened twice.

It remains to be seen what formal punishment will be levied towards the fan responsible for icegate, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to anybody if the fan was barred for life from watching Nets home games. The league could even take action and ban the perpetrator from all NBA arenas, as this kind of behavior is simply inexcusable, even if some people will find a way to argue that throwing a cup of ice towards grown men couldn’t hurt anyone.

Nonetheless, the Nets should just focus on getting their act together on the court after a 1-4 start that becomes an increased point of concern following a tumultuous offseason that saw Kevin Durant push for a trade. The Nets’ supporting cast has to step up, especially with Durant and Kyrie Irving combining for 76 of the Nets’ 125 points, and the onus will particularly be on Ben Simmons’ shoulders, as the three-time All-Star just hasn’t been up to par to begin the year.