Saturday’s encounter between the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets was not only a battle between two of the top teams in the league, but it was a chance for fans to see two MVP candidates in Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic go head-to-head. And just days after Embiid was snubbed of a starting spot in the All-Star Game next month in Salt Lake City, the Sixers big man proved why he is one of the best around, erupting for 47 points, 18 rebounds, and five assists, including a stepback triple to put away Denver in a 126-119 victory.

Embiid is the MVP — fan account (@Asensii20) January 28, 2023

Put some MF Respect on Embiid name. That’s how you make a statement and kick some ass big fella!!! He gave Jokic that straight Work… a 47 piece wing dinner “All Flats” with 18 biscuits and a MONSTER on the defensive end!!! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 28, 2023

Embiid making Jokic look like a fool. 47 and 18 on top of his head. #fakeMVP

pic.twitter.com/ci01WN4pvw — Gavin McHugh (@gavinmchughh) January 28, 2023

Joel Embiid in the 4th: 12 PTS 5-8 3PT 2-3, 1 REB, 2 AST, 2 BLK, 0 TO Nikola Jokic in the 4th: 2 PTS 1-2, 3 REB, 2 AST, 0 BLK, 3 TO Biggest All-Star snub of all time? pic.twitter.com/FwKDUUgVZt — Austin (@Austin_Powell11) January 28, 2023

Imagine thinking jokic is better than embiid🤣 https://t.co/Mvb3DHNiXC — Jack Phillips (@Jack_17phillips) January 28, 2023

Boy did Joel Embiid make a statement at Wells Fargo. He was 18 for 31 from the field, 7 for 10 from the field, and 4 for 7 from three-point land. Jokic meanwhile posted 24 points, nine dimes, and eight boards. Not a bad line by any means, but it’s nothing compared to the Philly superstar.

Imagine averaging over 33 points per night and not making the starting lineup for the ASG. Pure madness. Many thought Embiid should’ve won MVP over The Joker last season as well, but that didn’t happen. The Sixers are on a heater right now, scratching off seven victories in a row. This team really looks to be coming into its own, but in order to reach the Promised Land, Embiid needs to keep balling and that comes down to staying healthy.

As for these two bigs going at it again, The Sixers will visit the Nuggets in late March. By that time, the MVP race will be heating up even more, too.