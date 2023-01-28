Saturday’s encounter between the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets was not only a battle between two of the top teams in the league, but it was a chance for fans to see two MVP candidates in Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic go head-to-head. And just days after Embiid was snubbed of a starting spot in the All-Star Game next month in Salt Lake City, the Sixers big man proved why he is one of the best around, erupting for 47 points, 18 rebounds, and five assists, including a stepback triple to put away Denver in a 126-119 victory.

By no surprise, NBA Twitter was frothing at the mouth watching this matchup, which showcased so much star power in one gym. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Kendrick Perkins was fired up, too:

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Joel Embiid, Michael Jordan, Sixers, Shaquille O'Neal

Joel Embiid’s monster performance places him in Michael Jordan territory

David Yapkowitz ·

Sixers, Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid sounds off on ‘fun’ of clutch shots after Sixers win vs. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Sam DiGiovanni ·

Joel Embiid, Sixers, Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Sixers star Joel Embiid breaks silence on All-Star snub after monster performance vs. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Boy did Joel Embiid make a statement at Wells Fargo. He was 18 for 31 from the field, 7 for 10 from the field, and 4 for 7 from three-point land. Jokic meanwhile posted 24 points, nine dimes, and eight boards. Not a bad line by any means, but it’s nothing compared to the Philly superstar.

Imagine averaging over 33 points per night and not making the starting lineup for the ASG. Pure madness. Many thought Embiid should’ve won MVP over The Joker last season as well, but that didn’t happen. The Sixers are on a heater right now, scratching off seven victories in a row. This team really looks to be coming into its own, but in order to reach the Promised Land, Embiid needs to keep balling and that comes down to staying healthy.

As for these two bigs going at it again, The Sixers will visit the Nuggets in late March. By that time, the MVP race will be heating up even more, too.