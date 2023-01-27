NBA fans everywhere have had their credibility questioned following the unveiling of the NBA All-Star Game Starters on Thursday. The absence of Joel Embiid, among others, spurred strong reactions online that have continued to spill over into the airwaves Friday morning.

Always one to have his players’ backs, Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey lambasted Embiid’s omission from the starting five on the city’s flagship sports talk radio station, 97.5 The Fanatic.

“Joel Embiid completely hosed once again,” Morey declared. He is not exactly offering up a hot take either, as pundits and fans have already expressed the same sentiment.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum finished ahead of Embiid in All-Star voting for Eastern Conference Frontcourt. Durant is still dealing with a knee injury and may not feel it is wise for him to play in an exhibition game even if he does return ahead of the Feb. 19 showdown. Still, one would not have guessed that Embiid would be the next man up with the dominant season he has put together.

Embiid is currently the NBA’s leading scorer at 33.4 points per game (just overtook Luka Doncic after the point guard suffered an ankle injury) and is near the top of most advanced statistical categories, including having the second highest Player Efficiency Rating (30.6). He has only really dipped off in rebounding, but is still corralling 9.8 boards per game while also improving basically everywhere else. His profound impact on the Sixers’ success (31-16, 2nd in East) also cannot not be overlooked.

It will be interesting to see how Embiid handles the controversial snub as he just recently brought back his edgier “Troel Embiid” persona, which Morey also discussed on The Fanatic. Embiid was animated in Philly’s victory over the Nets earlier in the week and had his sights set on Durant on Twitter following the game.

Joel Embiid could very well be on the war path, determined to wipe out any doubt that he should be among the 10 All-Star Game Starters in Salt Lake City.