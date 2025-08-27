Stars of both the NBA and the international basketball world are currently taking part in the EuroBasket tournament, representing their various European countries. Among them are NBA MVP candidates like Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic, as well as one of this summer's biggest trade acquisitions in Kristaps Porzingis, who was traded from the Boston Celtics to the Atlanta Hawks in June.

Porzingis is representing his native Latvia in the tournament, and unfortunately, the big man didn't have the greatest start to his stint at EuroBasket this year, as he was put on a poster by Sehmus Hazer of Turkey in a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

(Video via EuroBasket's account on X, formerly Twitter).

Fans in the comments were astonished by the dramatic dunk, as one might expect.

“Bad day for tingus pingus,” wrote one fan, referencing a viral meme that one New York Knicks fan created when Porzingis was drafted there back in 2015.

Is Kristaps Porzingis still elite?

Last year, Kristaps Porzingis ultimately became unplayable in the playoffs due to a mystery illness that had lingered from the end of the regular season on into the postseason. Boston desperately needed something out of Porzingis while they were stuck in the mud in their eventual second round loss to the New York Knicks, but the Latvian big man wasn't able to conjure up much of anything besides bricked threes and missed defensive rotations.

Perhaps that brutal showing was why Porzingis' trade value was so low this summer, as the Hawks were able to acquire him for the low price of Georges Niang and Terance Mann. The good news for Hawks fans is that, Wednesday's poster dunk aside, Porzingis has looked fully like the normal version of himself for the most part during exhibition games leading up to the EuroBasket tournament.

When healthy, Porzingis figures to be the ideal center to play alongside Trae Young, able to protect the rim on one end and stretch the floor with his shooting on the other.

If Porzingis can stay on the floor in 2025-26, the Hawks may have gotten themselves a bargain.