The Chicago Bears have already proven they're willing to make some big moves this offseason. Chicago agreed to trade DJ Moore to Buffalo on March 5th ahead of the new league year. One Bears player is clearly hopeful that Chicago can pounce on Maxx Crosby after Baltimore backed out of their trade on Tuesday.

Bears QB Caleb Williams made a subtle push to get Chicago back in the Crosby trade market. Williams reposted a quote from ESPN's Louis Riddick on Wednesday, which read “yesterday's price, is not today's price.”

The repost immediately caught the attention of Bears fans. One fan wrote “Caleb retweeted this? Yep Bears are getting Crosby.”

Chicago have been connected to a potential Crosby trade, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler warned that the Bears may not have gotten close.

“The Chicago Bears monitored the situation, but the sense was they weren't major players in the end,” Fowler reported on Sunday following the Crosby trade announcement.

Fowler was skeptical that the Bears would make a big splash at edge rusher this offseason. Though he did not that it is a need for Chicago.

There's also reporting from former NFL scouting director Greg Gabriel to consider. Gabriel posted on social media, noting that some around the NFL believe the Bears will seriously look into acquiring Crosby.

“Just got a text from a very credible agent who said there is belief around League that the Bears will look into trading for Crosby,” Gabriel posted on Wednesday.

He later added the following clarification.

“I was not told it was going to happen, I was told that there is belief the Bears will seriously look into it,” Gabriel added. That does not mean a deal will happen. Stay calm boys and girls.”

It will be interesting to see what happens next with Crosby.