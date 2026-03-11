The Minnesota Vikings and running back Aaron Jones have agreed on a new contract that will keep him in Minnesota for one more season. He signed a two-year deal ahead of last season, so Jones was not a free agent. The Vikings made sure that they were able to keep Jones and free up some money for cap space. This deal will lower his base salary to $5.5 million.

This is a big move for the team. Aaron Jones is a veteran running back who can still produce when healthy. The former Green Bay Packer missed some time early last season but was able to contribute when on the field. He is a great pass-catching back while being able to run between the gaps as well.

The reason that this move sparked a reunion was due to the rumors of the Vikings potentially releasing Jones to free agency. The Vikings wanted to save money in cap space for this 2026 offseason; however, they decided on keeping the veteran running back instead. Jones can be a huge mentor for young quarterback J.J. McCarthy if the Vikings plan on keeping him as the starter after a poor “rookie” season.

In 12 games this season, the running back ran the ball 132 times for 548 yards and two touchdowns. In the air, he caught 28 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 7.1 yards per catch, proving to be very valuable on third down. The Vikings will have a great offense with Justin Jefferson leading the way; they just need to figure out the QB position if McCarthy doesn't end up being the guy.