The Washington Commanders are not yet eliminated from playoff contention, despite their 3-9 record. The tiniest bit of optimism exists, especially after Sunday Night Football. The Commanders played excellent football against the 10-2 Denver Broncos, especially on offense.

Now, the offense might be about to get significantly better.

Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels returned to practice on Wednesday, logging limited participation, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He is listed as questionable to play this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Daniels was knocked out of the Nov. 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks with a dislocated elbow. It was a gruesome injury that left many fans unable to watch.

Speaking Wednesday after practice, Commanders' head coach Dan Quinn was asked if he was optimistic that Daniels could return vs. the Vikings.

“[I'm] optimistic he's going to get a lot of reps for practice,” Quinn said, per Fox Sports.

That certainly does not sound overly positive. Then again, he may not be needed if Washington is going to keep its season alive.

The Vikings look like the worst offense in the NFL. Whether it is JJ McCarthy, who has struggled mightily, or last week's starter, Max Brosmer, Minnesota can't move the football.

Meanwhile, the Commanders saw the return of wide receiver Terry McLaurin last week. He looked like himself, making chunk plays on his way to a seven-catch, 96-yard performance with a touchdown.

Marcus Mariota has continued to look like one of the NFL's best backup quarterbacks. Despite the overtime loss to the Broncos, the Commanders were one two-point conversion away from a massive upset.