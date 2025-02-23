Dyson Daniels has proved his worth as one of the most important players for the Atlanta Hawks this season. His activity on the defensive side of the ball has been noted by many, which got him a new NBA record.

Throughout the course of the 2024-25 season, Daniels has been making three steals per game after 51 appearances so far. He has 151 total steals, showcasing his elite ability as one of the best in the league.

What makes this statistic stand out is the pace. According to the Hawks' public relations, it's more than any player has had in a full season since 2019.

What's next for Dyson Daniels, Hawks

The fact that Dyson Daniels has that many steals with 26 games left to spare is astonishing. Always being tenacious on defense, forcing opponents to commit mistakes every game is noteworthy about what he brings to the table.

As far as his overall performances, Daniels is averaging 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, four assists, and three steals per game. He is shooting 46.7% from the field, including 32.7% from beyond the arc.

Daniels would be in the conversation for Most Improved Player of the Year this season. He was mainly a bench player for the New Orleans Pelicans in his first two seasons, only putting up 4.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals. Even then he was showing his defensive energy; it took until his arrival to the Hawks for him to break out.

Atlanta has a 26-30 record on the season, holding the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are one game behind the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic for the seventh spot.

The Hawks prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Detroit Pistons on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.