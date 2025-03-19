The Atlanta Hawks may not have made as big of a leap in the standings as they had envisioned entering the 2024-25 season, but the rapid development of Dyson Daniels has given them plenty of hope for the future. On Tuesday night, Daniels showcased all the improvements he has made over the past year or so, tallying 22 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in a 134-102 victory for the Hawks over the Charlotte Hornets.

Daniels has been one of the Most Improved Players in the association, although he may not be the favorite to win that award what with Cade Cunningham turning some heads in his first All-Star season. But with Victor Wembanyama missing the rest of the season and thereby being unable to make the 65-game cutoff for postseason award eligibility, the buzz surrounding the Hawks guard's Defensive Player of the Year candidacy is growing.

And the 22-year-old guard made it no secret that he is gunning for that award, telling reporters as such in the aftermath of the Hawks' victory.

“Having my name in that conversation is pretty special. I set myself a goal being first team all-defense and now the goal is Defensive Player of the Year. I don't want to sit here and pump my tires too much. I'm just gonna let my game do the talking,” Daniels said, via ClutchPoints Hornets beat reporter Jerry Donatien.

“Having my name in that conversation is pretty special. I set myself a goal being 1st team all-defense and now the goal is defensive player of the year.” Dyson Daniels on the DPOY race 🗣️ (via @JerryDonatien) pic.twitter.com/vnwe9VqPum — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

In fact, the nascent Hawks guard is studying film of the most recent guard to snag the DPOY award, Marcus Smart, who did so in 2022.

“I watch Marcus Smart’s Defensive Player of the Year season and how he was able to be in the passing lanes… I just study the game and watch every team,” Daniels added.

https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1902191070378623150

Guards rarely get DPOY love, but Daniels has set so many steals records this season that, at minimum, his candidacy is worth considering.

Can Hawks' Dyson Daniels win wide-open DPOY race?

Last season, Rudy Gobert won the DPOY award, and not many can say that he wasn't deserving. The Minnesota Timberwolves had the top-ranked defense last season, and typically, the central force of the league's best defense is the one who ends up winning the award.

Marcus Smart ended up winning the DPOY in 2022 since the Boston Celtics had the league's best defense during that season. Meanwhile, the Hawks rank 17th in defensive rating this year, allowing 114.4 points per game, and that simply may not get Dyson Daniels much love in the voting process.